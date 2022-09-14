'Boblo Boats' documentary tells ferry tale of Detroit's yesteryear

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

Aaron Schillinger never went to Boblo Island.

Not when it was a functioning amusement park, at least. But now the filmmaker is an important part of the Boblo story: his documentary, "Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale" tells the tale of the former Detroit theme park and the storied steamboats that used to take passengers to and from the island getaway. The film opens in area theaters starting Thursday.

The movie's opening — a gala premiere event that will be held Thursday evening at Emagine Royal Oak — aligns with a Boblo-themed exhibit currently on display at the Mariner Theatre in Marine City, and it marks the end of a seven-year journey for Schillinger, who began working on the film in 2015.

"Boblo Boats" brought Schillinger from New York City to Ferndale, where he now lives, after moving here in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He even met his wife while he was finishing working on the movie.

"It's just crazy that this island amusement park that closed in '93 had such a direct impact on my life, you know?" Schillinger said earlier this week during an interview along the Detroit River, just a few hundred yards from where the Boblo Boats used to dock and load up passengers to and from a day of fun and adventure.

But that's the magic of Boblo, which lies on the Canadian side of the Detroit River and operated from the late 1890s until its closure nearly 30 years ago.

The documentary tells the story of the generations of Detroiters who grew up going to the park as well as its place in civil rights history, thanks to Detroiter Sarah Elizabeth Ray, whose 1945 discrimination case against Boblo went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The movie is centered, however, on Boblo's two passenger boats, the S.S. Ste. Claire and the S.S. Columbia, and the efforts to restore them to their former glory.

The Ste. Claire and the Columbia are the oldest surviving passenger steamboats in America. In 2018, three years into filming, the Ste. Claire was badly damaged in a fire while docked along the Detroit River. Schillinger, who was living in New York at the time, was on the next flight to Detroit as soon as he heard about the blaze.

Originally hailing from Petersburg, Virginia, about 20 miles south of Richmond, Schillinger became involved with the project when he was hired by a nonprofit group to film a fundraising video for the Ste. Claire's sister ship, the Columbia, while it was docked in Buffalo.

The 39-year-old had started out making fiction films but was having trouble getting his projects off the ground. Videos for nonprofit jobs lead him to the doorstep of documentary filmmaking, and "Boblo Boats" is his first full-length feature film.

His hook for the project was Gloria Davis, a Downriver woman whose connection to the Columbia was so intimate she claimed she could speak to the boat itself.

"As soon as I met her, I became really fascinated with her, because I had never met anybody who had that type of relationship with an inanimate object," says Schillinger, sporting a pair of Boblo-branded socks on his feet.

Davis died in 2015 but she's in the movie, and the film is dedicated to her memory. She was Schillinger's introduction to the cult of Boblo fans he features in the film, whose connections to the island remain strong, and in some cases debilitating.

Stephen Faraj is the restoration project manager for the Ste. Claire, and his work on restoring the ship — including after its 2018 fire — is a focus of the 79-minute film. He and his crew are currently working on rebuilding the ship's superstructure and are hoping to have her in a place where the public will be allowed on board as early as next summer.

"It's a labor of love," says Faraj, whose brother-in-law, Ron Kattoo, owns the Ste. Marie.

Faraj says Boblo continues to resonate with Detroiters because of the memories associated with its past. Faraj himself remembers spending long summer days at the park as well as fun-filled rides to and from on the Boblo boats.

"It's a commonality in our history, and it ties to childhood," says Faraj. "When you think of your childhood and you think of Boblo, you think of happy things. It brings people back to a different, happier time."

Motown legend Martha Reeves also has strong memories of Boblo; she has an award for performing on the island displayed proudly on her trophy shelf alongside her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors. Reeves and Schillinger were connected through mutual friends and they bonded over a couple pints of Guinness in 2015 and she came on board as the movie's narrator, who gives voice to the Columbia.

"It's a part of history, and I'm proud to be a part of it," says Reeves, who recorded her voiceover over the course of several sessions from 2015 onward. "Boblo was a place where people could get together and share love. A lot of people were united on the Boblo Boats: it was a combination of people from the East Side and West Side getting together and partying. It was such a lovely way of getting people together. It was freedom, it was peace, it was lovely. And I felt that."

Over the project's seven years, Schillinger has spent around $200,000 making "Boblo Boats," which includes donations from his grandparents and $2,000 from an online fundraising campaign. He's still paying off bills from the film.

Schillinger linked up with producer Steve Bannatyne, a producer on 2018's "The Russian Five" documentary, who helped get the film into Emagine Theaters and is distributing the film through his Lucky Hat Entertainment umbrella. "Boblo Boats" will have a regional release in about 20 theaters in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, with a streaming release scheduled to follow in 2023.

The movie is a comeback story, of sorts, and its timeline coincides with Detroit's bounce back. Schillinger wants the movie to be a celebration of Boblo and its memory — "I really didn't want the movie to be sad," he says — and he intends for it to be seen by younger audiences, not just those who grew up going to Boblo.

"I made the movie for people in their 20s," he says. "I made it for people who never got the chance to go to Boblo, so they can learn about this Detroit experience that meant so much to so many generations. I hope that young people will be curious about this story. Because I certainly was."

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

'Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale'

Not rated: nothing objectionable

Running time: 79 minutes

In theaters Thursday