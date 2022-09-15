'Pearl' review: Mia Goth extraordinary in prequel to porno-slasher 'X'

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

Mia Goth is terrific in "Pearl," writer-director Ti West's prequel to this year's "X," in which Goth played a dual role as the old lady killer who takes out a crew of young pornographers making a movie on her Texas ranch, as well as one of the young stars of the production within the film.

"Pearl" is a lark — do we really need a separate film diving into the backstory of "X's" killer? — but Goth, who is in nearly every frame of the film, is so deliriously transfixing that she makes the whole enterprise worthwhile. After "Pearl," there's nowhere Goth and West can't go.

It's 1918 and Goth's Pearl is an idealistic young dreamer who wants to escape her mundane reality and see the world, perhaps as a dancer. But she's stuck at home on her farm caring for her comatose father (Matthew Sunderland) while her overbearing mother (Tandi Wright) does everything she can to crush her dreams.

Meanwhile her boyfriend is away at war and the Spanish Flu has everyone on lockdown, terrified of contact with the outside world. (Sound familiar?) Pearl sneaks away to a movie theater in town and catches the eye of a projectionist (David Corenswet) who encourages her dreams, and also spots an easy lay. Pearl also has an unprovoked violent streak, and when a goose gets pitchforked in the early goings it's an indication of where "Pearl" is ultimately headed.

West, a gifted visual stylist, paints "Pearl" as his cracked tribute to vintage Hollywood: the title cards are written out in exaggerated cursive, an orchestral score sweeps through the opening credits, skies are rendered as blue as a painted backdrop. And Goth is his golden starlet, her wonderfully expressive face conveying a wealth of emotions as West pushes her to her limits in a number of glorious extended takes, especially in the final stretch. And she's up for all of it.

"Pearl" is a slow burn — the setting is known as Powder Keg Farms for a reason — and it builds to a riotous climax as Goth guides viewers every loopy, daffy step of the way. She's not just a Pearl, she's a gem.

'Pearl'

GRADE: B+

Rated R: for some strong violence, gore, strong sexual content and graphic nudity

Running time: 102 minutes

In theaters