'The Woman King' review: Viola Davis is battle-tested in 1800s epic

Viola Davis strikes an imposing, inspiring figure in "The Woman King," playing a fierce, noble 1800s warrior in the West African kingdom of Dahomey. Davis, at 56, has never looked this tough or this dominating — the scar that cuts through her right eyebrow doubles as a statement of pure badassery — and she represents a new kind of hero on screen, or at least one rarely seen.

The movie around her isn't as mighty, although it does tap into the same sort of rousing audience spirit that made "Black Panther" a resounding smash. Its success is in its delivery and representation, everything else is secondary.

It's 1823, and an overstuffed introductory crawl — the narrator doesn't finish reading it until after it leaves the screen — places viewers in the Dahomey, overseen by King Ghezo (John Boyega), where the women warriors of the Agojie protect the kingdom from outside threat. That includes the Oyo Empire, which seeks to invade the Dahomey, and is gathering other tribes in their pursuit of dominance.

Davis is General Nanisca, no-nonsense leader of the Agojie, the members of whom have taken a vow to never marry and never have children. Their purpose is battle, and the film's many training sequences introduce us to other key players, including Izogie (Lashana Lynch, who was assigned James Bond's 007 in "No Time to Die"), a fellow warrior leader, and young recruit Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), whose arc from defiant youth (she rebels after her father tries marrying her off) to disciplined warrior apprentice shapes the story's narrative.

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood ("The Old Guard," "Love & Basketball") stages several epic battle sequences, though the resulting action is sometimes lost in a blur of editing and quick cuts. "The Woman King" isn't wall-to-wall action, for long stretches it's quiet and meditative, with at least one groan-worthy twist of convenience thrown in to soap things up. And the addition of a love interest, Malik (Jordan Bolger), does little beyond add eye candy to the scenery.

But such scenery it is! "The Woman King's" rich production value and finely detailed costuming transports viewers back to 1800s Africa and preps them up for the emotional payoff of the climax, with fight sequences that push the film's PG-13 rating. Davis, who also produced, knows how to make good on audience expectations, and "The Woman King" delivers on its intended goal. Despite being wobbly at times, in the end, this "King" finds its footing.

'The Woman King'

GRADE: B-

Rated PG-13: for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing material, thematic content, brief language and partial nudity

Running time: 134 minutes

In theaters