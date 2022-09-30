'Smile,' 'Blonde,' 'Bros': Movies to see (or skip) this weekend

Adam Graham

A horror movie is asking people to "Smile," Ana de Armas takes on the role of Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde" and Billy Eichner makes romantic comedy history in "Bros," all of which are among this week's new movies and streaming titles.

Here's a look at what's new in theaters and at home this week, where to find them and whether they're worth your time.

'Smile'

When you're smilin', the whole world smiles with you — except in writer-director Parker Finn's debut feature, where a smiling stranger is usually followed by an act of horrific violence and a curse that follows you to the grave. "Smile" effectively grabs viewers and is a good kickoff to spooky season. Say cheese! In theaters.

'Smile' review: Horror tale will change the expression on your face

'Blonde'

Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in the least upbeat biopic in memory. Looking to celebrate the career highlights of the blonde bombshell? Here they're all doled out with a heavy dose of depression, but writer-director Andrew Dominik is out to make a bigger point about Monroe and the ways she was used and abused by those around her. It's a heavy, heavy watch, but fascinating in many ways. Approach with caution. On Netflix.

Goodbye, Norma Jeane: 'Blonde' waves goodbye to Marilyn Monroe myth

'Bros'

Billy Eichner both embraces and challenges the conventions of romantic comedies in this uproariously funny gay rom-com, the first-ever to be produced by a major studio with an all-LGBTQ+ cast in the lead roles. It's a riot, and a revolution. In theaters.

Review: Hilarious 'Bros' proudly pushes rom-com boundaries

'Hocus Pocus 2'

The Sanderson Sisters are back in this Disney+ sequel to the 1993 family favorite. Here's a review, and here is our chat with Detroit native Sam Richardson about how much he freaked out to be in the movie and the work ethic that has brought him this far in Hollywood. On Disney+.

Detroiter Sam Richardson talks 'Hocus Pocus 2,' hard work and becoming a Halloween costume

'The Greatest Beer Run Ever'

Zac Efron wants to get some beers for his buddies, who just so happen to be fighting in Vietnam. Where there's a will there's a comedy that is never quite sure what it is or what it's trying to say. This "Beer Run" should have called it a night early. On Apple TV+.

Confused comedy 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' is a warm glass of suds

'The Good House'

Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline star in this so-so romantic comedy about an alcoholic real estate agent (Weaver) who falls back into the arms of her high school sweetheart. In theaters.

'Good House' review: A not-so-great alcoholism-themed rom-com

