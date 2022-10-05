'Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks' documentary debuts new trailer

A trailer for "The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks," a documentary about the civil rights icon due out on Peacock on Oct. 19, debuted online on Wednesday.

The film is directed by Johanna Hamilton and Yoruba Richen, and seeks to take a deeper dive into the life of the legendary Detroiter, beyond her famous bus boycott.

"The Rosa Parks of American history — the quiet, demure and tired seamstress taking a seat on the bus — is simply a fable," executive producer Soledad O’Brien said in a statement. "The real Rosa Parks, whom we explore in this film, is a lifelong activist, outspoken strategist and freedom fighter. My hope is that this documentary helps to redefine Rosa Parks’ legacy and lead to a fuller understanding of her place in history."

The doc ties together interviews with academics and members of Parks' family to tell the story of Parks the organizer and activist. It is based on Jeanne Theoharis' bestselling 2013 biography.

Watch the trailer here:

Parks died in 2005 at the age of 92.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama