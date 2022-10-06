Review: 'Amsterdam' works hard to not show you how much it cares

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

A zany farce with a sweet core that it takes a lot of work to unearth, "Amsterdam" is overcomplicated and often confounding but finds redemption in its resolution.

It's the first film in seven years from David O. Russell, whose early '10s run from "The Fighter" to "Silver Linings Playbook" to "American Hustle" made him Hollywood's go-to guy for mainstream esoterica. "Amsterdam" is much more left of center, recalling the director's "I Heart Huckabees" phase, but stick with it, there's more there than Russell works hard to pretend like there isn't.

Christian Bale is in pure Looney Tunes mode as Burt Berendsen, a doctor in 1930s New York whose medical license is in a constant state of flux. He lost his eye back in World War I, when he and his pal Harold Woodsman (John David Washington) were injured in battle and became best friends with Valerie Voze (Margot Robbie), a nurse who aided them back to health. Amsterdam became their sanctuary.

Burt and Harold have since lost contact with Valerie, but find themselves pulled into a web of intrigue after the leader of their regiment, Bill Meekins (Ed Begley Jr.) is poisoned, and Burt is asked by Bill's daughter Elizabeth (Taylor Swift) to investigate his death. When Elizabeth is killed (sorry, Swift fans, she doesn't last long), a grand conspiracy is unearthed that involves an attempt at a fascist coup to overthrow the United States government.

It's a lot, and it takes a lot to get there. "Amsterdam's" flabby midsection does a lot of meandering, with a bonkers cast of characters (including Rami Malek, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Rock, Allesandro Nivola and more) all coming in from different angles and at different speeds, all elbowing for the same amount of screen time. For a long while, it's all over the place.

But when Robert De Niro shows up late in the game as the no-nonsense General Gil Dillenbeck, "Amsterdam" starts to take form and show its cards. It's a film about a fight, for integrity, truth and the soul of our nation, and for personal happiness in the midst of all those big picture topics. It's not a true story but it's supposedly based on true events — "a lot of this really happened," reads a flippant title card at the front of the film — but the reasons it's being told now are eventually rendered abundantly clear. This seemingly aimless period piece is very much anchored to our present state of affairs. (The delicate score by Daniel Pemberton and the lensing by Emmanuel Lubezki go a long way in helping the film's overall achievement.)

Even if it was told in a straightforward manner, "Amsterdam" would still be a head-scratcher, but Russell's not interested in that anyway. "Amsterdam" is a screwball, it's tough to hit and it might blow right by you, but there's more to it than meets the eye.

'Amsterdam'

GRADE: B-

Rated R: for brief violence and bloody images

Running time: 134 minutes

In theaters