Redford Theatre to show 'Coal Miner's Daughter' in honor of Loretta Lynn

The Redford Theatre is celebrating the life of Loretta Lynn by playing "Coal Miner's Daughter," the singer's 1980 biopic, starring Sissy Spacek as the country music legend.

The Redford is showing the film at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets, $5, are on sale now through the theater's website.

Lynn, a 4-time Grammy winner and a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, died Oct. 4. She was 90.

"Coal Miner's Daughter," which was directed by the late Michael Apted, was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Spacek won Best Actress honors for her portrayal of Lynn.

The PG-rated film was a box office hit upon its initial release, and went on to become the 7th highest grossing movie of 1980, grossing $67 million.

