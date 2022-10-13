Detroit-based documentary 'The Cave of Adullam' to air on ESPN

The Detroit News

"The Cave of Adullam," an award-winning documentary about a Detroit dojo for young students, will premiere on ESPN on Sunday.

The doc follows Jason Wilson, who runs The Cave of Adullam Transformational Training Academy in Detroit which he started in 2008. He mentors young Detroiters through martial arts and teaches them to become men.

It's directed by Laura Checkoway, an Oscar nominee for her 2017 short film "Edith+Eddie," and is executive produced by Laurence Fishburne. The film was named Best Documentary at this year's Tribeca Film Festival.

View the trailer here:

"The Cave of Adullam" will air at 5 p.m. Sunday on ESPN. It is currently available to stream on ESPN+.