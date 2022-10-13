Review: In 'Shantaram,' Charlie Hunnam is anything but a white savior

Tom Long

The last thing popular culture needs is a white man savior, a hero who rides in out of the blue and elevates the lives of a downtrodden minority. That cliche is as outdated as it is repulsive.

So it’s a relief to report that "Shantaram" does not follow that path. Yes it's about a white guy who tends to the sick in a sprawling slum of 1980s Bombay. But there are serious questions about whether he’s helping these people or endangering their way of life.

Charlie Hunnam, in his first TV gig since "Sons of Anarchy," plays Lin, a former paramedic turned heroin addict and bank robber. As the show opens Lin is in a dangerous prison, about to be shanked. For obvious reasons he escapes. For less obvious reasons he flees to Bombay.

When he arrives in Bombay he meets a local guide, Prabhu (Shubham Saraf), who immediately takes on sidekick status. Things don’t work out well for Lin in his first few days in Bombay, and eventually he's staying in a tin hut in the slum with Prabhu, where he takes on a makeshift doctor's role.

In the meantime Lin is also hanging out with ex-pats from around the world: the mysterious beauty Karla (Antonia Desplat), her prostitute friend Lisa (Elektra Kilbey) and the conman Didier (Vincent Perez). Somewhat more ominously he also connects with a local crime king (Alexander Siddig) and his main muscle (an excellent Faysaal Baazi).

In flashbacks and with a series of stupid decisions we realize Lin is haunted by his own failures. As the failures keep coming, Lin keeps trying to fix the world… and keeps failing.

Obviously "Shantaram" is your basic sprawling story set in an exotic location with an internationally diverse cast. It repeats itself, occasionally flies in the face of plausibility, and has a tendency to stagger instead of sprint.

But Hunnam charges through it all, determined to bring the essentially flawed Lin to life. Ultimately he succeeds.

"Shantaram"

GRADE: B-

On Apple TV+