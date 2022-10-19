'Ticket to Paradise': Clooney and Roberts charm, but script is adrift

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

The supernova wattage of George Clooney and Julia Roberts' respective star power is not only on full display in "Ticket to Paradise," it's the only thing keeping the bumbling romantic comedy from being lost at sea.

The duo — screen partners in "Ocean's Eleven" and "Ocean's Twelve," as well as 2016's "Money Monster" — plays a pair of divorced parents who head to Bali to sabotage the wedding of their daughter, Lily (Kaitlyn Dever). It looks like everybody had a wonderful vacation first and foremost (Australia plays the role of Bali, alas), and then later pieced together a so-so rom-com before jumping on a plane and heading home.

Clooney is Chicago architect David Cotton, Roberts is Los Angeles museum curator Georgia Cotton, and the pair's contentious five-year marriage dissolved 20 years ago. They meet up at Lily's college graduation and start to bicker so incessantly you can tell they still have a thing for each other, even if they're not acknowledging it yet.

Before she starts her job at a law firm, Lily goes on a post-graduation trip to Bali (the Cottons are insanely wealthy, it should be noted) where she meets a charming seaweed farmer, Gede (Maxime Bouttier). A few weeks later they decide to marry, and she summons Mom and Dad to the wedding, where these two foes put aside their differences and join forces to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they made all those years ago.

Their harebrained scheme involves stealing the couple's rings and other acts of disruption, as "Ticket to Paradise" devolves into a series of screwball set pieces (a dolphin attack, a beer pong scene) on the young couple's supposed road to ruin. And might all the parents' planning and colluding together lead to a possible rekindling of their old flame?

Co-writer and director Ol Parker ("Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again") isn't sure whose side he wants the audience to be on. On the one hand, hooray for young love! Who are these old grumps to try and stop it? On the other: it is absolutely within the parents' right to ask some serious questions of their daughter, who is ready to marry someone she met on vacation and move halfway across the world to be with him. Maybe they could do the long distance thing for awhile and then see how they feel? Maybe they can wait longer than 37 days before getting married? What's the rush? And maybe Lily's pal Wren (Billie Lourd) could be a friend and talk some sense into her?

Or maybe the script could examine how Lily's upbringing — or perhaps her parents' fractured relationship — would draw her to make such an impulsive decision? These are more practical matters than the light and fluffy "Ticket to Paradise" is willing to dive into, it would rather cue up some C+C Music Factory songs and watch as Clooney and Roberts hit the dancefloor and bust some old-school moves. And there's nothing inherently wrong with basking in the glow of these two stars, who look wonderful on screen and seem to be having a lovely time together. Not to begrudge their fun, but anyone heading on this trip should know what they're in for and be ready to check their brain at the gate.

'Ticket to Paradise'

GRADE: C

Rated PG-13: for some strong language and brief suggestive material

Running time: 104 minutes

In theaters