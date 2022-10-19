'Till': Civil rights drama focuses on mother's reaction to tragedy

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

Danielle Deadwyler — remember that name, you may be hearing it come Oscar time — gives a knockout performance in "Till," playing Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old boy whose 1955 murder became a galvanizing moment in the American civil rights movement.

Deadwyler is powerful and assured in her performance, embodying Mamie's grace and dignity, which held up even in the worst and most trying of conditions. The movie is less effective at tracking her journey from grieving mother to activist, but Deadwyler delivers, and her aching performance is the heart of the film.

It's August 1955 and the Tills are living a middle class life in Chicago. Emmett, whom his mother calls "Bo," is a beaming presence, and as played by Jalyn Hall is all wide-eyed sweetness and innocence, with the twinkle in his eye of a born performer. In a few short scenes it's made apparent that he has his mother's heart.

Emmett is heading down to Mississippi to visit family, and his mother warns him life is different down South. But you can't tell a teenager anything, and when he whistles at a White shopkeeper (Haley Bennett), it sets off a chain of events that ends with him being dragged out of his home in the middle of the night to be taught "a lesson" by a group of local good ol' boys. He's never seen alive again.

Emmett's body was found several days later in a river, bloated from the water, and his face, where he had been shot, was rendered unrecognizable. His appearance was so horrific that Mamie insisted on having an open casket at his funeral, so that "the whole world" could see what happened to her son, and his story made national news.

"Till" is not Emmett's story, it's Mamie's, and it's an effective portrait of a mother's love and sorrow. Co-writer and director Chinonye Chukwu (2019's "Clemency") shows her in difficult moments, such as when she first sees her son's body and wails in anguish, and Chukwu honors Mamie's strength and resilience.

But "Till" doesn't necessarily piece together Mamie's journey toward activism, nor does it illustrate the way her son's story affected a nation. Instead we get a series of scenes at the Mississippi trial of the accused murderers, where the all-White jury looks like the proceedings are cutting into their plans of doin' nothin', and the judge can't wait to join them.

The trial is a sham but the story isn't centered on its verdict anyway, so it's curious why Chukwu insists on spending so much time in the courtroom for what amounts to a dramatic shoulder shrug. (Mamie doesn't even bother waiting around for the verdict, she knows what's coming.)

The easy answer is because it gives Deadwyler (last year's Western "The Harder They Fall") one more big showcase, and she delivers a doozy of a scene when her character takes the witness stand. It's an example of how "Till" favors convention, sticking to familiar beats even in a story that forced people to open their eyes. Deadwyler makes you open your eyes, and she won't let you look away. But too often "Till" plays it safe rather than shaking things up.

'Till'

GRADE: B-

Rated PG-13: for thematic content involving racism, strong disturbing images and racial slurs

Running time: 130 minutes

In theaters