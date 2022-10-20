'Raymond & Ray': McGregor, Hawke play stepbrothers in dead-end drama

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

In "Raymond & Ray," Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke play a pair of estranged stepbrothers brought back together by the death of their father, and the result is about as fun as a funeral.

Writer-director Rodrigo García is going for an off-kilter, tragicomic tone, but nothing really lands in his uneven look at family, forgiveness and the ties that bind.

McGregor is Raymond, who pulls up to the house of Ray (Hawke) one morning to tell him that their father, Harris (Tom Bower, seen in glimpses) has died. Neither of them were close to him and they're no longer close to each other. But they decide to honor their father's last wishes and take a road trip together to attend his funeral.

Raymond is the more uptight, higher strung of the two, where Ray is the cool musician ladies man who is also a recovering addict. Harris did a number on both of them, psychologically. They don't so much go to say their last goodbyes as they do to wish him good riddance.

They meet a handful of quirky characters along the way: Maribel Verdú is Lucia, the woman Harris was living with at the end of his life; Vondie Curtis-Hall is Harris' pastor; Sophie Okonedo is his nurse; and Chris Grabher and Chris Silcox are a pair of acrobat brothers, also sons of Harris, who show up at his burial and start performing their routine on the cemetery grounds. Seriously.

Wild swings in tone and intentionality cloud the execution, which is aiming for a Martin McDonagh-like balance of humor and heart and winds up decidedly shy of that mark.

Hawke does sturdy work as always, and his damaged musician character rings true. McGregor's performance is less assured, and the actor openly struggles with creating a believable American accent.

"Raymond & Ray" wants to be a slice of life drama, which shows how crazy and quirky life can be, with unexpected twists right up until the very end. But it never rings true, a portrait of grief afraid to confront itself in any real way.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

'Raymond & Ray'

GRADE: C-

Rated R: for language and some sexual material

Running time: 106 minutes

In theaters and on Apple TV+