'Call Jane' review: Abortion drama held together by Elizabeth Banks

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

Elizabeth Banks is a 1960s housewife turned activist in "Call Jane," an abortion drama which looks back at America a half-century ago but takes on additional resonance given the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

Phyllis Nagy, making her big screen directorial debut (she's the screenwriter on 2015's "Carol"), frames the story as one woman's awakening to the world around her, and Banks is believable every step of the way on her journey. The framework around her is less sturdy, and often feels stagey given all the trimmings that do and don't make it onto the screen.

Banks plays Joy, a Chicago wife (she's married to Will, played by Chris Messina) and mother (her teenage daughter is played by Grace Edwards) who is pregnant with her second baby. But there are complications and the pregnancy is threatening her life, and when she goes to her hospital's board seeking a "therapeutic termination," the all-male board shoots her down, barely bothering to look up from their cigarettes as they cast their decision.

After seeking other alternatives, including the option of throwing herself down a flight of stairs, Joy comes across a flyer for the Jane Collective, an underground abortion network run by women and headed up by Virginia (Sigourney Weaver), a den mother figure to the sorority of activists.

Joy meets Virginia after paying $600 for her procedure — Cory Michael Smith is the cold, smarmy doctor who performs the operation — and is slowly awakened to the Janes cause, and the role she can play in it. She's soon skipping out of family commitments ("art class" is her excuse) and volunteering with the organization full time. (The Jane Collective helped provide an estimated 11,000 abortions in Chicago from 1969 up until 1973, when Roe went into effect.)

The Janes had more applicants than they could take on, and the discussions here about who qualified, who did not and why come across as artificial and hollow. As does Messina's underwritten character, whose desire for a home-cooked meal and a housewife who doesn't raise a fuss lead him to the widow next door, played by Kate Mara.

Meanwhile, as Joy's role within the Janes grows to her performing procedures herself, both the moral quandary of performing unlicensed surgical procedures (she practices by scooping the guts out of a pumpkin) and the outside legal threats facing the group feel swept to the side. Surely there was more here than Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi's pro-Girl Power script dives into.

That it still manages to mostly hold together is a credit to Banks, a gifted and spirited comedic actress whose dramatic work is underrated, and who brings the right amount of defiance, warmth, strength and sparkle to her role. Not all the pieces here fit into place, but her Jane is worth a call.

'Call Jane'

GRADE: B-

Rated R: for some language and brief drug use

Running time: 121 minutes

In theaters