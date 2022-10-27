'Decision to Leave': Korean crime noir weaves striking web of intrigue

Adam Graham

A detective falls for the lead suspect in his latest murder investigation.

It's a fairly standard set-up for a noir crime drama. But in the hands of director Park Chan-wook, the sicko stylist who showed us a character devouring a live squid in 2003's revenge masterpiece "Oldboy," it's a canvas for romantic longing, secrets and obsessions, and one of the smartest, most satisfying murder mysteries in years.

Park Hae-il plays Hae-jun, a detective investigating the death of a man who plunged to his death when scaling a mountain. Tang Wei is Seo-rae, wife of the deceased, who doesn't seem all that bothered by her husband's death. Is she hiding her feelings, or something more?

Insomniac Hae-jun spends his nights surveilling Seo-rae, at first from afar and then up close, and the pair forms an odd but undeniable connection. When she remarries and her new husband turns up dead as well, Hae-jun has to ask himself all sorts of questions about coincidence, his ethics, and his own sanity, while director Park plays the pair like pieces on a chess board, laughing to himself the entire time.

"Decision to Leave" is equal parts challenging and rewarding, and the two leads do tremendous work, dancing around each other inside Park's web of intrigue. He's so comfortable behind the camera that everything feels fluid and relaxed, like going on a ride with a master. "Decision to Leave's" ending is an invitation to stick around and see it again, this time with new eyes. Once just isn't enough.

