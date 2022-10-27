'Triangle of Sadness' oh so bravely goes after the super-rich

Adam Graham

It's no longer enough to eat the rich. Let's sink them, stick 'em on a deserted island and watch them squirm for their lives while we're at it.

That's what we're presented with in "Triangle of Sadness," a rather obvious satire taking on the obliviousness of the super-rich, from director Ruben Östlund, who also made the ski-trip from hell black comedy "Force Majeure" and the art world send-up "The Square."

Here he's taking on influencers, arms dealers and other members of the Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich class, with the same subtlety that Warrant did back in 1989. On board a $250 million yacht, these masters of the universe wine, dine and vaguely insult the help in ways that are effectively cringe-worthy to all within eyeshot. The message is clear: don't be these people.

But why underplay what you can overplay, and Östlund eventually stages a vomit-palooza at a fancy dinner on board the ship (Woody Harrelson plays the ship's cuckoo captain) that he cranks up to 27 by tossing some overflowing toilets into the mix as well. When the ship eventually sinks, it's a relief.

The action in this three-chapter story — the first part unfolds as a model (Harris Dickinson) and an Instagram celebrity (the late Charlbi Dean, who died over the summer at age 32) argue over who's going to pick up a dinner check — winds up on a deserted island, where the wealthy are proven to have no survival skills whatsoever and a member of the ship's working class ranks becomes the group's leader. Do you see the irony? No really, do you see it?

Östlund is shooting fish in a barrel here, but if his targets are glaring, there's at least some fun to be had along the way. Harrelson and Zlatko Burić, who plays a Russian fertilizer magnate, have a wonderful drunken blathering session over the ship's PA system, and Dickinson is too good to let his character completely become the butt of Östlund's jokes. "Triangle of Sadness" may cast a wide net, but at least it doesn't come up empty handed.

'Triangle of Sadness'

GRADE: C+

Rated R: for language and some sexual content

Running time: 147 minutes

In theaters