'The White Lotus,' 'The Good Nurse': What to see or skip this weekend

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

The Emmy winning HBO series "The White Lotus" returns to HBO on Sunday, a pair of Oscar winners team up for the Netflix serial killer drama "The Good Nurse" and Elizabeth Banks stars as an activist in the abortion drama "Call Jane," all of which are among the week's new streaming options and theatrical offerings.

Here's a look at the week's latest movies and shows, where to find them and whether they're worth your time.

'The White Lotus'

Jennifer Coolidge is back on vacation in the second season of "The White Lotus," this time with a (mostly) new cast of characters at a resort in Sicily, not Hawaii. But creator Mike White is once again up to his old tricks, and the show is still a buzz of capitalist hypocrisy, absurd indulgence, clueless privilege and mordant wit, Tom Long writes. So yeah, check in, and check it out. On HBO.

Review: 'The White Lotus' returns with more sex, murder and Jennifer Coolidge

'The Good Nurse'

A bad script is the main problem with "The Good Nurse," a serial killer drama based on the true story of Charlie Cullen, a New Jersey hospital worker who confessed to killing up to 40 patients and is suspected of killing potentially hundreds more. Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne plays Cullen and Oscar winner Jessica Chastain plays his co-worker, who slowly begins to suspect he's up to something strange. Which he is, but director Tobias Lindholm puts the system on trial, a strange choice that leaves "The Good Nurse" spinning its wheels. On Netflix.

Review: Serial killer drama 'The Good Nurse' has lots of talent, no direction

'Call Jane'

Based on true events, "Call Jane" is the story of the Jane Collective, an all-female group of activists in the late 1960s and early 1970s who helped provide 11,000 abortions to women in need. Elizabeth Banks stars as a housewife turned activist, and Sigourney Weaver is the leader of the Janes in this drama that has taken on new significance since this year's overturning of Roe v. Wade. In theaters.

Review: 'Call Jane': Abortion drama held together by Elizabeth Banks

'My Policeman'

Harry Styles stars as a policeman in the 1950s who is in love with another man — but is also married to a woman — in this lifeless romantic drama that never kicks into gear. In theaters and on Amazon Prime Video.

Review: 'My Policeman': Harry Styles drama robbed of its dramatic tension

'Triangle of Sadness'

This year's Palme d'Or winner is a satire that takes aim at the super-rich, and if its target is a bit easy and obvious, at least it's got a handful of good performances to help round it out. In theaters.

'Decision to Leave'

The latest from director Park Chan-wook, a twisty noir about a detective who falls for the lead suspect in his latest murder case, is one of the year's best movies. It's that simple. At Cinema Detroit.

Review: 'Decision to Leave': Korean crime noir weaves striking web of intrigue

