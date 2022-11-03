'Armageddon Time' wrestles with lingering effects of tough lessons

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

The issue of privilege — who has it, who doesn't, and what to do with it when it presents itself — is front and center in "Armageddon Time," writer-director James Gray's complicated, powerful and affecting look back at his own upbringing in Queens, New York, in the 1980s.

Gray isn't looking back through rose colored lenses. This is him grappling with his identity and the circumstances of a formative year in his childhood. A few things go differently and he's not the person he is today, getting to do the things he does. But privilege is on his side. "Make the most of your break, and do not look back," he's told. "Be thankful you've been given a leg up."

Banks Repeta is Paul Graff, Gray's stand-in, a mischievous 6th-grade redhead in New York's PS 173. He's disruptive in class, and he finds a kindred spirit in fellow class clown Johnny (Jaylin Webb), a Black kid who sits in the back row and also takes great pleasure in getting laughs out of his fellow classmates, largely at the expense of their teacher. How these two are treated going forward form the yin and yang of the film.

At home, Paul has two strong-willed parents. Mom is Esther (Anne Hathaway), who is active on the school's PTA, and dad is Irving (Jeremy Strong), a hard-working plumber. He also has an older brother, Ted (Ryan Sell), and a titan of a grandfather, Aaron, played by Anthony Hopkins in yet another Oscar-caliber performance.

The Graffs are a Jewish immigrant family looking to make it in America, to find their slice of the pie. Johnny has almost no family structure, and lives in a tiny apartment with his ill grandmother. When social workers try to place him in their care, Johnny goes on the lam, and he hides out in the clubhouse behind Paul's home.

By this time, the pair's exploits have escalated to ditching field trips and spending the day wandering the city. After they're caught smoking a joint in the school's bathroom, Paul's parents rip him out of school and send him to a private academy, where the snooty, upper-crust students casually toss out the N-word on the playground. Paul goes along with it. Assimilation is the name of the game.

Political figures loom large in the background — the film is set against the backdrop of the 1980 presidential election, as Ronald Reagan warns of a pending Armageddon — and in the foreground. At his new school, Maryanne and Fred Trump are a frequent presence, giving speeches to the students about success and the future.

"Armageddon Time" (its title comes from the Clash's "Armagideon Time") has a loose construction and a plot that follows natural beats rather than chasing grand, overly telegraphed moments. It comes back to themes of family, the promise of prosperity, and that precarious time in youth when one's path can lead them one of two ways. There are forces — internal, external and even societal — that influence that direction, and those cut both ways. It's not fair, but those are the breaks.

'Armageddon Time'

GRADE: A

Rated R: for language and some drug use involving minors

Running time: 115 minutes

In theaters