'Banshees,' 'Weird Al,' 'Causeway': What to see (or skip) this weekend

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson are embroiled in a bitter feud in "The Banshees of Inisherin," Daniel Radcliffe plays "Weird Al" Yankovic in "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," filmmaker James Gray looks back at his own upbringing in "Armageddon Time" and Millie Bobby Brown returns to crack another case in "Enola Holmes 2," all of which are among the week's new theatrical and streaming options.

Here's a look at the week's latest movies, where to find them and whether they're worth your time.

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

A spiritual sequel to "In Bruges," "The Banshees of Inisherin" reunites writer-director Martin McDonagh with stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, this time for a story about two friends, one of whom no longer wants to be friends anymore. Where the story goes from there is a stunner that's funny, heartfelt and dead serious all at once. It's one of the year's richest films and should find itself a serious awards contender. In theaters.

REVIEW: 'The Banshees of Inisherin' a pensive look at gray skies of friendship

'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

"Weird Al," play it straight? Not in your life. The song parodist has a blast lampooning himself in this bonkers biopic, casting Madonna (played by Evan Rachel Wood) as his love interest and sending up the whole songbook of biopic clichés along the way. On The Roku Channel.

Review: 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' takes biopic myth and parodies it

'Armageddon Time'

This is the type of film that's bandied about as an awards contender but ultimately might find itself too divisive for the Academy. Filmmaker James Gray takes a look at his own upbringing in Queens, New York in the early 1980s, and the ways he benefitted from privilege, while others around him weren't as fortunate. Among a great cast that includes Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins stands out as the boy's grandfather. A rich work that's worth discussing, whether or not its awards hopes come to fruition. In theaters.

REVIEW: 'Armageddon Time' wrestles with lingering effects of tough lessons

'Enola Holmes 2'

"Stranger Things'" Millie Bobby Brown returns as Sherlock Holmes' younger sister, a detective in her own right, in this sequel to the 2020 hit that is a lot like the original. Maybe too much like the original? Either way, Brown is a delight, and never stops breaking the fourth wall to wink at viewers along the way. On Netflix.

REVIEW: Millie Bobby Brown cracks the case yet again in 'Enola Holmes 2'

'Causeway'

Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry are a pair of unlikely friends in this low-key New Orleans set drama that hits all the right notes and never announces itself, but gets under your skin all the same. On Apple TV+.

Review: 'Causeway' finds Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry on right road

'Private Desert'

Writer-director Aly Muritaba looks at a suspended cop and his online obsession in this Brazilian drama that doesn't go in the directions you might expect, writes Tom Long. At the Detroit Film Theatre.

Review: In 'Private Desert,' online infatuation leads to an unexpected oasis

