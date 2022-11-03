'The Banshees of Inisherin' a pensive look at gray skies of friendship

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

On a remote island off the coast of Ireland, two friends suddenly find themselves at odds. At issue: one of them doesn't want to be friends anymore.

It's as bare bones a setup as one can imagine in modern storytelling. And in "The Banshees of Inisherin," writer-director Martin McDonagh takes this simple premise and sets it ablaze, using it as a backdrop to explore the conflict in man, the nature of pride and spite, the importance of companionship and the curious edges of the male ego in his wondrous, wonderful and beautifully contained mini-opera. It's a gut punch of a comic-drama that keeps finding new ways to land hard-hitting body blows, and it's easily one of the year's very best films.

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, reuniting after playing hitmen in McDonagh's 2008 black comedy "In Bruges," are the two friends who, as the movie opens, are no longer friends. The simple Pádraic (Farrell) pops by the seaside home of Colm (Gleeson), checking to see if he wants to get a pint from the nearby public house, just like they do everyday at 2 p.m. Colm ignores him.

He later shows up and when Pádraic asks him to have a seat next to him, Colm declines. Pádraic doesn't understand. The next day, Colm puts it in no uncertain terms. "I just don't like you no more," he tells him.

Did they have a fight? Was it something he said? It's not that simple. Colm, a patron of the arts and a fiddle player in his own right, finds Pádraic to be dull, his conversation uninteresting. And he's tired of talking to him about the same things day in and day out, with no insight and no end in sight. What does he owe this man? And why can't they just go their separate ways?

Because that's not how things work. Not now, not ever.

The story is set in 1923 on the fictional island of Inisherin, as the Irish Civil War wages in the background. These two men wage another one in the foreground. Pádraic wants to continue being friends and doesn't understand why Colm is so determined to shut him out.

Colm raises the stakes: If Pádraic won't leave him alone, he'll cut off a finger — not one of Pádraic's, but his own — to prove his point. Pádraic assumes he's bluffing and again attempts to mend fences with his old buddy. When he later hears a wallop against his front door, the message is clear: Colm isn't playing around.

McDonagh lays out the pieces of his story like an old folk tale, told over pints at an Irish pub: "Did you hear the one about the fiddle player who threatened to cut off his own fingers if his friend wouldn't leave him alone?" And he's a master at balancing warmth, humanity and humor, which he heightens by making sudden shifts into the pitch black. Few are better than McDonagh at balancing levity and gravity, light and dark. His profanely poetic patter, meanwhile, dances off the tongues of his actors.

Farrell and Gleeson are a wrecking crew as the two leads, especially Farrell, whose marvelously expressive eyebrows deserve their own Oscar consideration. He's forlorn and inward in a way he's never expressed on screen before, and he's never been better.

Supporting players Kerry Condon (as Pádraic's sister, Siobhán) and Barry Keoghan (as Dominic, son of the town constable) round out the small cast in exceptional fashion. Condon adds a strong female voice and perspective that is mercifully not one a love interest, and Keoghan, in a reunion with his "Killing of a Sacred Deer" co-star Farrell, brings an awkward sweetness and unexpected vulnerability to his usual skin crawlingly creepy screen presence. He remains one of the most transfixing, can't-take-your-eyes-off-him young talents in movies today.

"The Banshees of Inisherin," which was filmed on a pair of stunningly gorgeous islands off the west coast of Ireland, simmers and morphs and deepens as these two stubborn men refuse to cede any ground to the other. How far are they willing to go? When is enough enough? And how different would this story be if it was the tale of a man and a woman? McDonagh's heartbreaking study of life, legacy and melancholy resonates with a richness that is felt deep within its bones. It's best seen and savored with a couple good friends over a few pints.

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

GRADE: A

Rated R: for language throughout, some violent content and brief graphic nudity

Running time: 109 minutes

In theaters