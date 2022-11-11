'Black Panther,' 'Black Enough': What to see (or skip) this weekend

Marvel closes out its latest filmmaking phase with "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which is new in theaters this weekend and is sure to dominate the movie conversation, although there are a handful of other options in theaters and on streaming as well.

Here's a look at the week's latest movies, where to find them and whether they're worth your time.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

The death of star Chadwick Boseman left the "Black Panther" franchise without its hero, and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" picks up the pieces and moves forward while honoring its late star. It's a mixed bag overall, but when it's good, it's great. In theaters.

'Falling for Christmas'

If you've seen one Hallmark Channel-style Christmas movie, you've seen 'em all. Well, this one has a twist: it stars Lindsay Lohan. Other than that, it's just like the rest of 'em. On Netflix.

'Aftersun'

This thoughtful indie centers on an 11-year-old's vacation with her father, as recalled in her memory years later. The film marks the impressive feature debut of Charlotte Wells, and stars Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal are tremendous as the two leads. At the Michigan Theater.

'Is That Black Enough For You?!?'

Samuel L. Jackson and Laurence Fishburne are among those chiming in as part of "Is That Black Enough For You?!?," film critic turned filmmaker Elvis Mitchell's documentary about the history of Black film, as chronicled through his own experience and lens. We talked to the Detroit-bred Mitchell about his filmmaking journey and the moment he knew he had a movie on his hands. On Netflix.

