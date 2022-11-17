'She Said' tells a powerful tale of abuse, authority and journalism

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

Journalism procedurals don't get much more into the nitty gritty of journalism than "She Said," the rock solid account of New York Times reporters who took down Harvey Weinstein with their 2017 story on the movie mogul's history of sexual abuse.

Save for watching the reporters open up their laptops and log into the NYT's operating system, it's all there: the sourcing, the interviews, the note taking, the fact-checking, the corroboration, the writing, the editing, the publishing. "She Said" is a celebration of the importance of journalism and the power of journalism, and it immediately takes its place among classics of the genre, including "All the President's Men" and "Spotlight."

Yeah, yeah, newspaper critic loves newspaper movie. Shocker! But "She Said" simply works — as a rousing underdog tale, as a David vs. Goliath story, as a triumphant workplace drama. It's about the dogged pursuit of the truth, what's right and the hard work it takes to expose the powerful. It's a story everyone can get behind.

The fact that it's about Weinstein, a larger than life figure even before his epic takedown, makes it even more galvanizing. The Miramax chief's sexual abuse scandal became a tipping point for our culture at large, starting the #MeToo movement that begat a reckoning for abusers of power across all industries and walks of life. We're all living in the wake of the change that "She Said" wrought.

Zoe Kazan stars as Jodi Kantor, whose reporting on sexual harassment in the workplace leads her to start yanking on threads coming out of Hollywood. Carey Mulligan is Megan Twohey, who tag teams with Kantor on the assignment, albeit reluctantly at first: she doesn't understand why Hollywood actresses, who already have a very loud voice, need their help or amplification. She's intrigued when she sees how deep the abuse goes, and who it affected outside of the ranks of the mega-rich and powerful.

Patricia Clarkson and a wonderfully blunt Andre Braugher play the pair's helpful and supportive editors, who play defense and run interference when and where possible to help them get the story. Getting the story means making cold calls and knocking on doors, sometimes unannounced, and traveling across the country and overseas with little or no advance notice. Amen to travel budgets and bottomless resources! Good journalism is time consuming and expensive.

Screenwriter Rebecca Lenkiewicz and director Maria Schrader don't make Kantor and Twohey journalism robots, they give them home lives, kids — Twohey is a new mother, struggling with postpartum depression — and husbands whom they don't see very often. A lesser movie would create tension with their spouses feeling put-upon and undervalued at home. "She Said" makes them supportive characters and then fades them directly into the background, where they belong in this telling, so the women can focus on the task at hand.

Ashley Judd, one of Weinstein's whistleblowers, appears as herself in the film; Kelly McQuail fills in as the voice of Rose McGowan, who also spoke out early against Weinstein. Gwyneth Paltrow is talked about but never seen, and Weinstein (played by Mike Houston) is heard but only appears in profile and from behind.

That's because it's Kantor and Twohey's story, and Kazan is especially enthralling, bringing vulnerability, strength and relatability to her character. "She Said" celebrates the little victories that lead to the big win, and the importance of each step to the process. That process is what's on display, and it's not glorified, exaggerated or sped up for dramatic purposes. "She Said" is a very measured movie — it makes "Spotlight" look bombastic in comparison — that never hits a false note. On the record, it's absolutely one of the year's best.

'She Said'

GRADE: A

Rated R: for language and descriptions of sexual assault

Running time: 135 minutes

In theaters

