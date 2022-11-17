'The Menu' review: Not quite, chef

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

A wry send-up of foodie culture and insufferable 1 percenters, "The Menu" has all the ingredients of a savory, delicious meal, but its finishing notes leave a little something to be desired.

Director Mark Mylod, whose slick, cold sensibility was honed on HBO's "Succession" (he also directed the 2011 rom-com "What's Your Number?"), wants to serve up a sharp black comedy that sweetly stings as it goes down, which only makes you crave it more. But it never quite grounds itself early on, so its latter courses don't satisfy the way they should. It's a $7 cheeseburger trying hard to convince you it's something more than a $7 cheeseburger.

Anya Taylor-Joy is Margot, dinner date of pompous food snob Tyler (Nicholas Hoult, who along with several other of the film's characters is never quite believable) at Hawthorne, an ultra-exclusive 4-plus-hour dining experience on its own private island where plates cost $1,250 a head. Only 12 people per night get to taste the menu of master chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes), whose divine creations are not only high art, they're to die for.

Other diners along for the evening include a down-on-his-luck Hollywood actor (John Leguizamo), a food critic (Janet McTeer) and her editor (Paul Adelstein), a trio of finance bros (Rob Yang, Mark St. Cyr and Arturo Castro) and an older couple (Reed Birney and Judith Light).

Julian's right hand is Elsa (the sensational Hong Chau, who waltzes away with MVP honors), whose no-nonsense death grip on the proceedings provides a sense of control that is needed across the board. Screenwriters Seth Reiss and Will Tracy skewer the cult of personality around high profile culinary artists, exaggerated talk of "flavor profiles" and people who won't eat their food without first taking a picture of it. All things well worthy of skewering.

Fiennes' character has a tasty monologue early on where he talks about how he doesn't want his customers to eat, but rather to taste, which is a perfect distillation of the snobbery and pretentiousness that has bubbled up around dining culture in the age of Instagram.

But "The Menu" shows its hand early and leaves viewers salivating for a subversion of expectations, a la David Fincher's "The Game," that never arrives. There's a lot here to take in and the atmosphere is breathtaking, but "The Menu" ultimately leaves you with a bit of an empty stomach. Take that cheeseburger to go.

'The Menu'

GRADE: C+

Rated R: for strong/disturbing violent content, language throughout and some sexual references

Running time: 107 minutes

In theaters

