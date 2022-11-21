'Boblo Boats' documentary, with bonus footage, now available to stream

Filmmaker Aaron Schillinger's 2022 documentary "Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale" is now available on streaming services and on DVD with an additional hour of bonus footage not included in the theatrical release.

The film can be streamed online for $12, and the bonus footage — which includes a Q&A with Martha Reeves, who narrates the film, along with deleted scenes and more — is available separately for $8. DVDs are available through the film's website for $25.

"There were so many fantastic scenes from our six years of production that ended up on the cuttingroom floor," director Schillinger said in a statement. "I had a blast digging through my old editing sequences to find the gems that just needed a little bit of polish before being ready to share."

"Boblo Boats" tells the story of the generations of Detroiters who grew up going to Boblo Island, the island amusement park that operated from the 1890s until its closure in the early 1990s, and the two steamboats that took people there. "Boblo Boats" also explores the park's place in civil rights history, thanks to Detroiter Sarah Elizabeth Ray, whose 1945 discrimination case against Boblo went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The film had a regional release in September and grossed $88,000, according to Boxofficemojo.com.

Schillinger, who grew up in Virginia, told The News in September that he not only made the movie for Detroiters with Boblo memories but for those who were too young to have ever experienced the park.

"I made the movie for people in their 20s," he said. "I made it for people who never got the chance to go to Boblo, so they can learn about this Detroit experience that meant so much to so many generations. I hope that young people will be curious about this story. Because I certainly was."

