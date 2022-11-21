First Wolverine, now a ‘Deadpool’ Christmas movie? Ryan Reynolds strikes again

Christi Carras

Los Angeles Times

All we want for Christmas is the holiday-themed “Deadpool” film we never knew existed – until now.

In an interview with Big Issue that came out Saturday, Ryan Reynolds revealed that a “full Deadpool Christmas movie” was in the works at Fox before Disney acquired the studio in 2019.

“Four years ago (Deadpool co-writers) Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a Christmas movie starring Deadpool,” Reynolds told Big Issue. “But it got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox and it never got made.”

“Maybe one day we’ll get to make that movie,” he added.

Until then, the “Deadpool” star has been busy promoting another holiday flick: “Spirited” – a musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” starring Reynolds and Will Ferrell – which began streaming Friday on AppleTV+.

“(In ‘Spirited’) I wasn’t trying to be the best singer on the planet,” Reynolds told Big Issue. “I was trying to be the best singer I could possibly be. And that’s it. And that’s all I can do. I can’t really control much else.”

The forgotten “Deadpool” Christmas movie is hardly the biggest “Deadpool” bombshell Reynolds has dropped in recent months. In September, the performer announced that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is set to return in “Deadpool 3.” The big reveal came five years after Jackman last played the superhero in “Logan” and allegedly hung up his claws.

Jackman – a movie-musical veteran known for theatrical turns in “Les Misérables” and “The Greatest Showman” – also offered Reynolds some sage advice while his friend was preparing to shoot “Spirited.”

“Hugh and I were having coffee one day and he reminded me of something that is so vital with almost anything that you’re doing in the arts. He said, ‘Just remember to enjoy it, because if you’re enjoying it, we’ll enjoy it,’” Reynolds recalled.

“That was something that I constantly reminded myself. Even when I felt so out of my depth, which was almost every day, I kept reminding myself that this is an opportunity of a lifetime. And it actually extended well beyond this project into other aspects of my life.”