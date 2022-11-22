'Bones and All' review: Fine young cannibals

A gnarly, stomach-churning love story, "Bones and All" isn't for everybody. It actually isn't for way more people than it is.

Director Luca Guadagnino's tale of young lovers on the run has a shocking twist. It's not that it's about flesh eating cannibals, which you already know if you made it past the headline. It's that this tale of maneaters has a tender core, and it touches on our human need for togetherness and connection. "You've Got Mail" it's not, but it's got a surprisingly sweet center.

There's a lot of darkness to get through before that center reveals itself. "Bones and All" doesn't mask what it's about and it revels in the gory details, up front and explicitly. It's a graphic, blood-soaked gothic romance, and it's not for the faint of heart. It can be, at times, an endurance test. People will walk out. Check your local theater's refund policy before buying a ticket.

Those are your warnings, and to those who already bailed, no hard feelings. Now, for those who are still with us...

Taylor Russell ("Waves") is Maren, whose deep, dark secret from her childhood comes bubbling to the surface. Her father ("Moonlight's" André Holland) knows she has had a taste for flesh and has kept them on the run, hoping things would quietly die down or just go away. But when Maren takes a bite of her friend's hand at a sleepover — chomp! — he sends her packing. There's nothing more he can do for her, and she hits the road, alone.

She goes searching for her mother, who may hold the key to her disease. She comes across Sully, a fellow eater, played with truly terrifying menace and eerie distance by the great Mark Rylance. Sully attempts to take Maren under his wing, but she's sketched out by his general vibe, not to mention the interconnected ponytail of his victims that he packs with him as a keepsake and adds to as he goes along. She ditches him, and the ghastly look he gives her as he watches her leave is a tell that he'll be back before long.

On the road in the Midwest — Guadagnino skips across Ohio, Indiana, Iowa and Minnesota, introducing each new state with full screen abbreviations — Maren comes across Lee (Timothée Chalamet), as close to a dreamboat as you're likely to find on the cannibal circuit. They share an instantly intense bond, as well as a similar taste for their fellow man, which only deepens their carnal lust. Bonnie & Clyde, Clarence and Alabama, Mickey and Mallory: they faced their challenges, sure, but they never had to satisfy their craving for human snacks across America's highways and byways.

"Bones and All" has a meandering but hypnotic quality to its execution. Maren and Lee are like daytime vampires, fleshing out (I'm sorry) their behavioral code and the rules of their feedings along the way.

These two lost-turned-found souls meet some dicey characters on the road — Michael Stuhlbarg, in a 180 reunion with his "Call Me By Your Name" co-star and director, gives Rylance a run for his money in the creepy category — but Guadagnino focuses on the partnership between his two leads, and Russell is an engaging, warm screen presence. The story is set in the '80s, in a world before cell phones and social media, but Chalamet's character's wardobe (ripped jeans, women's sweaters) is so hipster timeless he could pass for Instagram chic today.

Writer David Kajganich, who also penned the screenplays for Guadagnino's "A Bigger Splash" and "Suspiria," works from the text of Camille DeAngelis' 2015 YA novel. A few choice soundtrack cuts (including "Your Silent Face" by New Order, which takes its place among all-time New Order needle drops on film, alongside "Ceremony" in "Marie Antoinette" and "Temptation" in "Trainspotting") and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' distorted score add emotional depth to the pair's journey.

It's a lonely road out there, but Guadagnino's scuzzy love story transcends its genre influences. "Bones and All" is unsettling and upsetting, but it's strangely hard to turn away from. It's a movie that burrows inside you and makes it home there. It will consume you, if you let it.

'Bones and All'

GRADE: B

Rated R: for strong, bloody and disturbing violent content, language throughout, some sexual content and brief graphic nudity

Running time: 130 minutes

In theaters

