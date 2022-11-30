'Violent Night' is not the gift you want under your Christmas tree

Adam Graham

The Christmas spirit is caked in blood and various other bodily fluids in "Violent Night," a tedious Noel action comedy that borrows liberally from "Bad Santa," "Die Hard," "Home Alone" and assorted yuletide films of yore.

While those (much better) films have entered the Christmas canon, "Violent Night" is not likely to join them, unless the image of Santa Claus emptying his stomach on top of a woman's head is your idea of a holiday treat.

That's how we're introduced to David Harbour's Kris Kringle, the Big Guy who is bellied up to a bar on Christmas Eve, drinking away his seasonal woes. He's over the holidays, the unappreciative children, the consumerism, all of it — but he still has to make his rounds. So he takes off on his sleigh, but not before a boot and rally that lands directly on top of a barkeep's noggin, as she's both grossed out and in awe that the vomit she's wearing belongs to the one and only Santa Claus. Happy holidays!

"Violent Night" is that kind of movie: it's simultaneously so over the Christmas season but also wants to believe in and celebrate the magic of it all. It's planted firmly in the middle, which is how it can feature multiple dismemberments and also carry a gooey message of holiday hope.

It's also why it feels so passive and safe when it's trying for subversive and transgressive.

The story picks up with Jason Lightstone (Alex Hassell), who along with his young daughter Trudy (Leah Brady) and his estranged wife Linda (Alexis Louder) is heading to visit his mother Gertrude (Beverly D'Angelo) for the holidays. Gertrude is a powerful and wealthy CEO, who happens to be sitting on $300 million in cash in her personal vault. That makes her the target of a gang of thieves, led by Mr. Scrooge (John Leguizamo), who plans to make off with the cash to make up for all the bad Christmases he had as a kid. Or something like that.

Santa finds himself in the middle of the heist when he's delivering presents to the Lightstone compound as the robbery goes down, and he's stuck on site since his reindeer took off into the night.

He finds himself in contact with Trudy via walkie talkie, and the pair conspire to take out the bad guys while the rest of the family is held hostage by the living room fire.

"Violent Night" is directed by Tommy Wirkola ("Dead Snow," "Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters"), who revels in the kind of gore and gross outs that would excite any teenage boys who sneak into the R-rated film. Trudy rigs a series of booby traps that exist in the gray area between "Home Alone" and "Saw," including one gag that involves a nail sticking in one's head far more than any annoying Christmas song ever could.

But "Violent Night" — it's a project you imagine started with the title — always feels slapdash, like a poorly wrapped present barely held together by masking tape and a prayer. There are a handful of times questions about the film's logic are posed and are written off as "Christmas magic," which works when you're explaining Santa Claus to a child but is a rather large cop-out in a movie script.

"Stranger Things'" Harbour, for his part, makes for a decent grizzled Santa, but Leguizamo is much better than his underwritten character, who is forced into trying to sell cringe lines of dialogue such as "that's what I like about sociopaths, they're always up for trying new things!"

Bah humbug is right. "Violent Night" presents itself as a antidote to holiday cutesiness, but in the end it goes down like expired eggnog. Just watch "Bad Santa," "Die Hard" or "Home Alone" instead.

'Violent Night'

GRADE: D+

Rated R: for strong bloody violence, language throughout and some sexual references

Running time: 112 minutes

In theaters