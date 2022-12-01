'Utama' review: Fighting a battle that cannot be won

Tom Long

There’s a raw bond at the heart of “Utama,” a tie between man, family and land that’s fierce, tenuous and ultimately frail. The land is endangered, so is the man, so are we all.

Virginio (Jose Calcina) and his wife Sisa (Luisa Quispe) live in a wooden shack in the remote Bolivian highlands, where they raise llamas. It’s a rough-hewn life: Virginio takes the llamas out to graze on the dry plains every day, Sisa takes the long walk to a dusty village to fill two buckets of water.

Except one day the village’s pump has no more water. Rain hasn’t fallen in nearly a year, people are abandoning the village. The land that has sustained Virginio and Sisa into old age is now failing them. "Utama" means "our home." Their home is becoming unsustainable.

One day their grown grandson, Clever (Santos Choque), arrives to stay for a bit, an event that reveals what a stubborn jerk Virginio can be and how loving Sisa is. Clever soon realizes the precarious state of his grandparents' world. He also notices Virginio has a persistent cough.

Writer-director Alejandro Loayza Grisi isn’t interested in story or action here, he's interested in the enormity of seemingly small lives. The words "climate change" are nowhere to be found in this film, but millions around the world — especially in remote or rural areas — are already beginning to reel from the impact of environmental change.

Virginio and the villagers try traditional rituals — they climb a mountain, sacrifice a llama — but rain won't fall; their attempts to influence nature are pure futility. The world they've known is no more. They are but drops in a flood of consequence to come.

