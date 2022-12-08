In 'Emancipation,' real-life drama gives way to Hollywood impulses

Adam Graham

In "Emancipation," Will Smith plays Peter, a man with a place in history because of the photograph (known as the "scourged back") that shows the scars on his back from the whippings he endured as a slave. That photo singularly illustrated the inhuman brutality of the times and, once published, was a galvanizing force in the movement to end slavery during the Civil War.

"Emancipation" has little to do with that photo, although we do bear witness to the shoot from whence it came. Instead, the film takes Smith's character and turns him into an action star, dramatizing his journey to freedom like he's a superhuman force on the set of a Hollywood movie. "Emancipation's" historical context is always overshadowed by its action movie impulses.

Chalk it up to director Antoine Fuqua, a successful stylist of slick Hollywood action fare whose films are flashy but are rarely more than surface-level deep, 2001's "Training Day" being the exception. (He's made more than a dozen movies since.) Here he gets Smith, in a very committed dramatic performance, and has him on the run from his evil slave drivers (headed up by the seething Fassel, played by a reliably intense Ben Foster) through the swamps of Louisiana where if the men on horseback don't get you, the snakes and gators probably will.

Smith's Peter does battle a gator here, and is forced to cut leeches from his body, and he eventually gets his big showdown with Fassel. The film then awkwardly transitions to him joining the Union army, as it depicts the confusion of the times, when the slaves were freed but freedom remained undefined as the news of the situation slowly spread across the South.

"Emancipation" is filmed in washed-out tones that are nearly but not quite black-and-white, and occasionally make room for the orange glow of a fire, the green of wild grass or the dark red of dripping blood. Smith treats the role with Oscar bait seriousness but the film (the script was written by University of Michigan alum Bill Collage) never meets him at that level. It's a fantasy that can't match the power of the photograph from which it's derived.

