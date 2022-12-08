'Spoiler Alert' buffs out its quirks in favor of sitcom sheen

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

The spoiler in the moderately charming gay rom-com "Spoiler Alert" isn't as spelled out as it is in the title of the book it's based on, "Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies." So if that's a spoiler, apologies, dear reader.

"Spoiler Alert" is a sweet, small story that desperately wants to be quirky but can't quite get all the way there. Its personality seems to have been sandblasted away in an effort to deliver a more down-the-middle experience, and that decision does the movie, and its characters, a disservice.

"The Big Bang Theory's" Jim Parsons plays Michael Ausiello, a TV-obsessed journalist who, as the movie opens, is pitching his editor at TV Guide on a "Gilmore Girls"-themed listicle. (The real Ausiello, who wrote the book on which the movie is based, once had a cameo on "Gilmore Girls"; the love runs deep.)

At a bar one night, Michael meets Kit ("Fleabag's" Ben Aldridge), and Michael holds off on having him back to his place. That's because his entire apartment is Smurfs-themed, an oddity that deserves further explanation than the quick write-off that is offered here.

It goes back to Michael's childhood, which is reenacted here as a cheap sitcom from the 1980s, complete with fake living room set and laugh track. Michael is still working through his childhood issues, including the death of his mother and his issues with being overweight — although Parsons is unconvincing as an "FFK," or a Former Fat Kid, as he explains.

Once Kit is able to overlook the whole "Smurfs" thing, the pair moves in together and goes through the ups and downs of their relationship, including coming out to Kit's parents (played, rather amiably, by Sally Field and Bill Irwin). But that pesky spoiler rears its head when Kit is diagnosed with terminal cancer, sending the lightly comedic fare into weepie territory.

Director Michael Showalter, who also mixed romantic comedy and hospital rooms in "The Big Sick," is more of a weirdo (and that is meant endearingly) than he is allowed to be here, and the elements that make the story personal and meaningful are buffed of their rough edges and given a glossy sitcom sheen. That robs "Spoiler Alert" of its individuality, and while it eventually finds its sweet core, its surrounded by the shards of a much more interesting story. Spoiler alert: the other version is better.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

'Spoiler Alert'

GRADE: B-

Rated PG-13: for sexual content, drug use and thematic elements

Running time: 112 minutes

In theaters