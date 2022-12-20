'Clerks' director Kevin Smith lines up Astronomicon appearance

Kevin Smith, one of the essential voices of 1990s independent cinema, will appear at the 6th edition of Astronomicon, Metro Detroit's pop culture, horror and pro wrestling convention, organizers announced Tuesday.

Astronomicon will be held March 3-5 at Burton Manor in Livonia. It will be the event's second year in a row at the banquet and event space, located on Schoolcraft Rd. between Middlebelt and Inkster.

Smith, whose "Clerks III" was released earlier this year, will appear at the convention on March 4. He will lead a Kevin Smith panel discussion and will participate in autograph signings and photo opportunities.

Other "Clerks III" cast members due at the event include Jason Mewes, Brian O'Halloran, Trevor Fehrman, Austin Zajur, Ming Chen and Smith's daughter, Harley Quinn Smith.

More guests and events will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Tickets, available by individual day or for $70 for a weekend pass, are available at the Astronomicon website.

