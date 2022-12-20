'The Whale' is a triumph for star Brendan Fraser, if nothing else

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

In "The Whale," Brendan Fraser plays a 600-pound shut-in whose life has entered what in all likelihood is its final phase. He barely gets up from the couch anymore, he doesn't answer the door and his binge-eating sessions are a quick jolt of pleasure wrapped in immense, deep-rooted sadness.

For Fraser, the goofy, kind-eyed star of films such as "Encino Man" and "The Mummy" franchise, the role is an immersive character study, much deeper than those that made him one of Hollywood's top stars two decades ago, and he's magnificent in the part. The movie around him, however, is chaotic and boorish, and lacking in the very measured, humane characteristics that Fraser brings to the table and which make his performance so moving.

The director here is Darren Aronofsky, the hyper-talented architect of emotional ruin whose films are never a walk in the park. Elements of his past works "The Wrestler" and "mother!," and even "Noah," are present in this adaptation of the 2012 play by Samuel D. Hunter.

Aronofsky is by no means soft on Fraser's character, Charlie, an online college professor (he keeps his camera off so his students can't see him) who upon introduction is seen furiously masturbating on his couch inside his cramped Idaho apartment. He's interrupted by a knock on the door from Thomas (Ty Simpkins), a Christian missionary, who feels compelled to save Charlie. Their interaction goes on a bit too long to not feel contrived.

Thomas isn't the only one who drops in on Charlie. There's also Liz (Hong Chau), his nurse, who helps Charlie but is also his conduit to the meatball sandwiches he gorges himself on. And then there's Ellie (Sadie Sink), Charlie's estranged teenage daughter, who has big Mean Girl energy and lets her dad have all of it.

Occasionally these characters collide, and there seems to always be someone either knocking on the door or running past the window of Charlie's second-floor apartment. It's part of the feeling of suffocation that Aronofsky creates inside the space, which he films in a 4:3 aspect ratio, to make the viewer feel as boxed in as Charlie's character.

Through these characters we learn more about Charlie: he was once married to Mary (Samantha Morton), Ellie's mother, but he cheated on her with a male student whom he left her for, and when he later committed suicide, Charlie's morbid obesity began to take hold. Now that he's at the end — he's suffering from congestive heart disease and his blood pressure if off the charts — he wants to help Ellie, and even though she's full of ill intent, he believes in her, as misbegotten as his trust in her may be.

"The Whale" is an often frustrating watch — teenage angst aside, Sink's character is simply grating — although Aronofsky is far too skilled a filmmaker for the experience to be a wash. And Fraser's performance, especially the soul he imbues in his ocean blue eyes, elevates the proceedings beyond the exploitative display of grotesquerie it flirts with becoming.

In his online classes and in his relationships, Charlie strives to find an invariable truth, a nugget of unfettered honesty to hold onto. It's something Aronofsky strives for as well, and what he latches onto in "The Whale" is messy and compromised, but finds its honesty in the emotional core of its lead performance. See it for Fraser, try and drown out the rest.

'The Whale'

GRADE: B-

Rated R: for language, some drug use and sexual content

Running time: 117 minutes

In theaters