'True Romance' for Valentine's Day highlights Redford Theatre schedule

The Redford Theatre is bringing the Motor City-set (well, partially Motor City-set, at least) love story/ gangster tale "True Romance" to the big screen for its 30th anniversary year this coming February, the theater announced Tuesday.

It's part of the revival house's winter schedule, which also includes "The Notebook," "Black Panther," "Some Like It Hot," "Funny Girl," "Singin' in the Rain," "Seven Samurai" "Bonnie and Clyde" and "Vertigo."

"True Romance," the 1993 Tony Scott-directed, Quentin Tarantino-scripted crime saga, plays Feb. 17. The film stars Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette as a pair who meets in Detroit — "if you gave me a million years to ponder, I would never have guessed that true romance and Detroit would ever go together," Arquette's Alabama Worley says in voiceover at the top of the movie — and goes on an adventure after winding up in possession of a stash of uncut cocaine. The movie also stars Christopher Walken, Gary Oldman, Val Kilmer, Dennis Hopper, Brad Pitt, Michael Rapaport, Tom Sizemore, Samuel L. Jackson and just about anyone else who was cool in 1993.

The rest of the Redford's January-April schedule is as follows:

"Some Like It Hot" (Jan. 13)

"Legally Blonde" (Jan. 20)

"Singin' in the Rain" (Jan. 28)

"Funny Girl" (Feb. 3)

"Seven Samurai" (Feb. 4)

Secret Cinema: Valentine Romance Edition (Feb. 12)

"Princess Mononoke" (Feb. 18)

"Bonnie and Clyde" (Feb. 24)

"Black Panther" (Feb. 25)

"Vertigo" (March 3)

"To Catch a Thief" (March 4)

"The Notebook" (March 10)

"Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" with special guest William Shatner (March 11) (sold out)

"The Quiet Man" (March 17)

"Who Framed Roger Rabbit" (March 31)

"Ben-Hur" (April 2)

Silent Movie Weekend: "Show People" and "Laurel & Hardy" shorts (April 14)

"Three Stooges" Festival (April 21)

For more information on showtimes and ticketing, visit the Redford's website.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama