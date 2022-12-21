'Babylon' review: A big, glorious, messy, wild tribute to Hollywood

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

Sometimes a movie just goes for it, puts its pedal to the metal and lets it all hang out there, win, lose or bust. "Babylon" is very much that kind of movie.

Wild, hedonistic, messy, ambitious, high on its own fumes, drunk on its own moxie and alive with the power of cinema, "Babylon" feels like "La La Land" writer-director Damien Chazelle woke up one day and decided to empty out every idea in his head into a single movie.

Was it COVID lockdown? The tepid response to "First Man?" Whatever it was, his grand tribute to the early days of Hollywood is equal parts "Boogie Nights" and "Apocalypse Now," and it will be interesting to see where he goes from here, since "Babylon" very much feels like an End of the World party, a clearance sale where nothing gets left behind. He could ride this one into the sunset and no one could ever accuse him of leaving anything on the table.

"Babylon" opens with an anything goes, nearly half-hour party sequence where we're introduced to our main players: Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt) is a huge star in Hollywood's silent film era, Manny Torres (Diego Calva) is a low-level assistant who dreams of climbing the film world's ranks, and Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie) is an aspiring starlet bursting at the seams, waiting to happen. "You don't become a star, you either are one or you ain't," she says. "And I am."

It's 1926 and it seems the party is going to last forever. (Spoiler alert: it doesn't.) Talkies are just around the corner and are going to rewrite the rules of Hollywood and realign the town's power metrics overnight.

What's a little sound? Well it's everything to blonde bombshell Nellie, who can't quite shake that New Jersey accent (Robbie carries over more than a little bit of her Harley Quinn voice into the role), and it's hell on a crew that hasn't yet figured out how to record sound and keep ambient noise out of the mix. (An extended sequence where Nellie films a scene on a soundstage is an instant classic, with P.J. Byrne as an assistant director in glorious meltdown mode.)

The film's structure very much mirrors Paul Thomas Anderson's "Boogie Nights," and shares that movie's go for broke visual style and panache. "Boogie Nights" was Anderson's second movie and "Babylon" is Chazelle's fourth, but he attacks it with similar wide-eyed all-or-nothing abandon and yields similarly dizzying results.

Chazelle's Tinsel Town tapestry also includes a gossip columnist (Jean Smart), who chronicles all the town's comings and goings, all from a safely removed distance; a trumpet player (Jovan Adepo) who is forced to navigate the industry's cloudy racial politics; a creepy mob boss (a ghoulish Tobey Maguire) who leads the characters, quite literally, into Los Angeles' seedy underworld; and a dozen other assorted players. It's a rise and fall story full of rise and fall stories, microcosms of the forces at play and the chess pieces that power the Hollywood machine.

Pitt is a sublime ham and Robbie is tremendous, pushing herself farther than she's ever gone on film before. (Her meltdown scene, where she gorges herself in front of a group of uptight partygoers, is one for the books.)

If there's a flat note in the mix it falls on Calva's somewhat underdeveloped character, whose romance with Nellie feels only surface-level deep. Calva is somewhat of a newcomer and in the right hands it's a starmaking role, but he can't quite bring it home.

Still, Chazelle does a dazzling job of telling his story, even if for large swaths it's unclear if he's celebrating movie magic or driving a stake through Hollywood's heart. By the end it's clear, and a montage of thrilling film moments — from Kubrick to Cameron — shows that in addition to being one of film's brightest young directors, he's also a fanboy at heart. It takes a fan to make something as big and audacious as "Babylon": You don't become a director, you either are one or you ain't. And he is.

'Babylon'

GRADE: A-

Rated R: for strong and crude sexual content, graphic nudity, bloody violence, drug use, and pervasive language

Running time: 189 minutes

In theaters