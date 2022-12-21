'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' gives fans just enough to chew on

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

The original "Knives Out" was a legitimate breakout hit in 2019, an old-school whodunnit with a sparkly cast and a loosened up Daniel Craig at the center as a world famous solver of mysteries. The film earned $165 million at the domestic box office, which even in pre-pandemic times was tremendous for a non-sequel, non-IP title, which of course set "Knives Out" up for a sequel and to become IP.

Writer-director Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" brings back Craig's Benoit Blanc for another quirky, star-filled murder mystery. This time the action is set in Greece and Johnson's twisty script keeps the surprises coming, enough to keep the knives of this series sharp and ready for another go.

Miles Bron (Edward Norton) is a tech billionaire who invites his group of college friends out to his swanky estate in Greece to escape the COVID lockdown blues and to stage a mystery where he will turn up "dead" and it will be on his guests to solve the murder. (Think dinner theater, but with a billionaire's flair.)

That group includes social media influencer Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson), online streamer Duke Cody (Dave Bautista), Duke's assistant-girlfriend Whiskey (Madelyn Cline), Connecticut governor and U.S. Senate hopeful Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn) and Lionel Toussaint (Leslie Odom Jr.), a scientist at Miles' company.

If this gang of friends seems utterly unlikely — especially considering it includes a sitting United States governor (a fix for that would have been giving Hahn's character literally any other job title) — the cast doesn't do a whole lot to overcome those suspicions or to sell their chemistry as a unit.

Blanc's presence at this soiree comes as a surprise to Miles, since he wasn't invited, but his ego is too large to get over the fact that the world famous detective is a guest at his party. Same goes for Cassandra Brand (Janelle Monáe), Miles' former business partner, who, too, was not expected to show up. The reason for her presence becomes clear as the plot unfolds and Johnson peels back the layers on this expansive onion.

"Glass Onion" is at its best when Johnson is working through the Agatha Christie machinations of his plot, playing and replaying different moments from various perspectives and letting his twists unfurl. One major reveal resets the action entirely and gives the script a needed jolt of electricity at the movie's midway point.

Nothing here is meant to be solved by the viewer ahead of time; Johnson stays three steps ahead of the action, as well he should. His focus is on the ins and outs of his gotcha moments, which sometimes leaves the castmembers out in the cold; Hahn and Odom might as well have Zoomed in, given the light lifting that is asked of them.

But Craig, shed of his dour James Bond stiffness, is enough to carry "Glass Onion" over its rough patches, while Norton and Monáe dine on the meal Johnson puts in front of them. It has its flaws, sure, but "Glass Onion" is a shiny object to ogle until Benoic Blanc is ready to ride once again.

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

GRADE: B-

Rated PG-13: for strong language, some violence, sexual material and drug content

Running time: 139 minutes

On Netflix