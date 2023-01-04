Detroit Film Theatre opens series Friday

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

The Detroit Film Theatre (DFT) opens its winter/spring film series this weekend, beginning a presentation of a range of highly acclaimed, often foreign movies scheduled until June.

“These are works that are often confrontational, that are often soothing, but they are always important,” said Elliot Wilhelm, the DFT’s film curator. “People remember years later films that they saw at the DFT and the experience of seeing them there.”

Its January lineup features stories with topics that range from an illegal adoption agency to the opioid crisis to a woman on trial for murdering her child.

But it opens Friday with “EO,” a Polish/Italian film about a donkey who embarks on a journey across the Polish and Italian countryside after leaving his life in a traveling circus. While it may seem like a children’s story, “EO” is a deeper live action film that explores empathy and human nature.

“He will encounter people for a brief period of time, see a portion of their lives, whether he understands what’s going on or not, but experience it,” Wilhelm said. “They will often interact with him, sometimes not interact with him, but his emotional response, and to some degree his intellectual response, is something that is expressed purely through editing, through the human actors…, but above all through the expressiveness of the face of this animal.”

“EO” was directed by Jerzy Skolimowski, noted for 1978’s “The Shout,” and was the Jury Prize Winner at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Following “EO” is Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Broker.” The South Korean film tells the story of two men who run an illegal adoption agency that sells unwanted infants to affluent couples. When one of the mothers demands to assist in placing her baby, the three embark on a journey that inadvertently develops an unconventional family of their own.

“It stands the concept of family on its head,” Wilhelm said. “It takes a subject which sounds like it could be really distasteful of buying and selling human beings …and yet Kor-eda shows a kind of humanity and empathy for his characters and watches them grow and changes our idea of what is right and what is wrong.”

Next is “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” a documentary by Oscar-winning filmmaker Laura Poitras and the winner of the Golden Lion for Best Film at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. It follows the life and career of renowned photographer Nan Goldin and her fight against the Sackler family – developers of the opioid OxyContin — as Goldin navigates her own opioid addiction, her fight against AIDS and the loss of her sister.

“It’s incredible, it’s a tear-jerker, it’s rousing, it’s brilliantly put together, and I don’t know anyone who has seen the movie who hasn’t been moved by it,” Wilhelm said. “It’s just about on every list I’ve seen this last season of the year’s 10 best films.”

The January lineup concludes with “Saint Omer,” a French film directed by Alice Diop and the Silver Lion Winner Grand Jury Prize at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. It tells the story of a young Senegalese woman in France on trial for killing her baby daughter. The crux, however, is not that the woman denies the act, but that she is unaware of her motive and hopes the trial will help her understand.

The highlight of the February and March shows is the return of the popular Oscar Shorts, presented with the live and animated shorts together, as it was pre-pandemic. The documentary shorts will also be shown separately.

Wilhelm said the DFT series is specifically curated to present the most significant works of current world cinema, as well as a selection of classics that allows viewers to compare time periods and expand their knowledge of film history. That thoughtful curation and the big screen experience, he said, is what sets the DFT series apart from home-viewing.

“It’s a real theater with the lights that go down, and your job at that point is to pay attention and give yourself over, and you naturally do that when you go to the movies,” he said. “You’re going to experience (films) in a very different way than hunting and pecking on a streaming service.”

Detroit Film Theatre Winter/Spring Film Series

5200 Woodward, Detroit

Detroit Institute of Arts

Tickets: $9.50 general admission, $7.50 for DIA members, seniors and students with ID.

dia.org

Film schedule

Jan. 6-8: “EO”

Jan. 13-15: “Broker”

Jan. 20-22: “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

Jan. 21: New York International Children’s Film Festival: “Kid Flicks One” (shorts)

Jan. 28-29: “Saint Omer”

Feb. 4: “The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks”

Feb. 4: New York International Children’s Film Festival: “Celebrating Black Stories” (shorts)

Feb. 5: “Drylongso”

Feb. 10-12: “No Bears”

Feb. 17-19: Oscar Shorts: Live and Animated

Feb. 18: Oscar Shorts: Documentary

Feb. 23: Oscar Shorts: Live and Animated

Feb. 24: Oscar Shorts: Documentary

Feb. 25-26: Oscar Shorts: Live and Animated

March 2: Oscar Shorts: Documentary

March 3-5: Oscar Shorts: Live and Animated

March 10-11: Oscar Shorts: Live and Animated

March 12: Oscar Shorts: Documentary

March 18-19: “A Couple”

March 24-26: “The Runner”

April 1-2: “The Novelist’s Film”

April 5 and 12: Italian Film Festival USA

April 8-9: “The Conformist”

April 14-16: “Leonor Will Never Die”

April 15: “The Tower”

April 22-23: “The Trial”

April 28-30: Detroit Free Press Documentary Film Festival

May 26-27: “The Infernal Affairs Trilogy”

June 3-4: “Scarlet”