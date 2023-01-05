'M3gan' is part 'Child's Play,' part 'Terminator,' and all fun

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

The winks start right away in the diabolically entertaining "M3gan."

The creepy kids toy thriller opens with a fake commercial for Purrpetual Petz, wisecracking animatronic fur dolls with nightmare teeth that are hugely popular with kids despite resembling demonically possessed Furbys.

The filmmakers know these toys are demented and they let the audience know they know, establishing their world as slightly askew, just enough so you know the laughs they generate are intentional. And that tone is key to "M3gan," which liberally cribs from films such as "Child's Play," "The Terminator" and 2016's "The Boy," with a dash of the dystopian corporate satire of "Robocop," and never takes itself any more seriously than it should. It's having just as much fun as the audience is.

The central figure in "M3gan" is M3gan, a 4-foot tall silicone-covered AI doll (M3gan is shorthand for Model 3 Generative Android) with the cold, glassy eyes of early motion capture technology (think "The Polar Express") along with the pursed lips and Mean Girl energy of a "Gossip Girl" protagonist. Her off-putting, inhuman, glazed over look — the filmmakers don't even try to make her look friendly, or warm, or inviting — is what makes her so bizarre, and so bizarrely transfixing (as well as a born meme star). She holds the screen on her own and likely will for many sequels to come.

It's no surprise when M3gan — she's voiced by Jenna Davis and modeled after the motion capture performance of Amie Donald — goes on a murderous rampage; it's all there in her dead stare from the very beginning. But director Gerard Johnstone keeps things moving at a good clip, balancing horror and humor and creating a giddy romp that knows just how silly and stupid it is. Which is what makes it such a blast.

Allison Williams is perfectly cast as Gemma, a workaholic robotics engineer at Funki, the toy company behind the aforementioned Purrpetual Petz. (Ronny Chieng is hilarious as her doof of a boss.) After Gemma's sister is killed in a car crash, her niece Cady (Violet McGraw) is sent to live with her in Oregon. Unequipped and frankly uninterested in dealing with child care, Gemma pairs Cady with M3gan, the prototype doll she's been building, which still has a few kinks to work out. Cady and M3gan quickly become besties, and anyone who threatens to harm Cady becomes a target for M3gan.

Our robot antiheroine — think Vicky from "Small Wonder" with a mean streak — comes pre-programmed with a bank of pop tunes (when the going gets tough, she sings Sia's "Titanium"; when it gets tougher, she plinks out Martika's "Toy Soldiers" on the piano) as well as wobbly legged dance moves that would shut down TikTok. And she's surrounded by adults who act consistently ridiculous, which makes this world a fitting one for her to thrive in.

Horror maestro James Wan, a central figure in the last two decades of horror movies — he directed the original "Saw" and is the chief creative force behind the "Insidious" and "Conjuring" films — wrote the screenplay with Akela Cooper, with whom he also wrote "Malignant." "M3gan" isn't as wild a swing as that unhinged 2020 freak show, but it follows a series of familiar suspense thriller beats and touches on our fears of technology run amok.

Are we far off from our children having their own M3gans? Who knows. But we've got this one, and she's a riot.

'M3gan'

GRADE: B

Rated PG-13: for violent content and terror, some strong language and a suggestive reference

Running time: 102 minutes

In theaters