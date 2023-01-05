Tom Hanks goes grumpy route in soft-pedaled 'A Man Called Otto'

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

Tom Hanks plays against type as a dastardly old curmudgeon in "A Man Called Otto," a remake of a 2015 Swedish film which ups the sentimentality of the original and sacrifices its edge.

Hanks is the man called Otto, Otto Anderson, a widower living in a gated community in suburban Pittsburgh. Otto is used to doing things his way, the way things should be, and anyone who doesn't is an idiot. (He tells them as much.) The way he barks at his neighbors and badgers employees at the local hardware store doesn't make him a stickler for the rules as much as it makes him a Karen.

Otto has a lot of learning to do, which director Marc Forster ("Christopher Robin") wraps in a blanket of heavy-handedness and treacly melodrama. It's not just that you know where it's headed, it's that the steps along the way never manage to strike a resonant chord.

Otto's neighbors include a wacky guy in a tracksuit who's always getting his steps in (Cameron Britton), an elderly couple to whom he's lived next door for decades (Juanita Jennings and Peter Lawson Jones) and a family who just moved into the neighborhood (headed up by Mariana Treviño and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo). Normally a character's neighbors wouldn't be central to the story but here it's the whole story, as Otto can't go a couple of minutes without one of them knocking on the door or doing something that somehow requires his attention.

Which poses somewhat of a problem, see, because Otto is trying to take his own life — first with a rope, later in his car with a garden hose hooked to the tailpipe, and so on. He's wrecked over the recent death of his wife and playing back his memories with her in his head (Hanks' son Truman plays the younger Otto in flashbacks). The despair in these scenes is softened because Forster has no intention on delivering on them, an example of the push-pull of the script and the flimsy way it balances its heavy and light elements.

Plus Hanks is Hanks, he's never going to go full dark, so it's just a matter of waiting for it all to play out. That's how most of "A Man Called Otto" feels: a destination we already know, and the rocky ride to get there.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

'A Man Called Otto'

GRADE: C-

Rated PG-13: for mature thematic material involving suicide attempts, and language

Running time: 126 minutes

In theaters