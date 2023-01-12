Big name cameos can't save ill-fated 'House Party'

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

Of the many problems with "House Party," the sluggish reimagining of the 1990 comedy hit, let's start with this one: the party of the title doesn't look like any fun. Movie parties are supposed to be celebrations of excess that give real life parties something to strive for. In "House Party," sure there are a boatload of celebs roaming around the bash, but they look as bored as everyone else.

Here's another issue: the original starred hip-hop duo Kid 'n Play, who had a lot of chemistry together on screen as well as on stage. This version stars Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole, and if they have any charisma together, they don't show it here. Neither are able to conjure up many laughs or any sort of empathy for their characters, so it's no wonder the party they end up throwing is a drag.

Kevin (Latimore) and Damon (Cole) — it's pronounced Da'mon, "the French way" — are 20-something pals in Los Angeles, both down on their luck. They carry jobs as house cleaners, and one day while cleaning the mansion of NBA superstar LeBron James, they decide it's a good idea to throw a party in his house while he's away on a meditation retreat.

Now in the history of bad movie ideas, this is right near the top, and would require the precision of an "Ocean's 11"-style heist to actually pull off. But screenwriters Jamal Olori and Stephen Glover play it straight, like throwing a party at LeBron James' house is something one just does when presented with the opportunity, as if that opportunity would ever arrive.

So Kevin and Damon raid Bron's contacts, invite a slew of celebs (the film's cameo list is admittedly impressive) and charge admission at the door, raising money to get themselves out of their financial woes, while Damon uses the clout from the party to become the online-famous promoter he's always wanted to be.

Things don't go quite according to plan, as Kevin is hunted by a trio of bullies (Full Force in the original, Allen Maldonado, Melvin Gregg and Rotimi here) who cause all sorts of trouble over the course of the day and night. This leads down a rabbit hole that involves Kid Cudi, an elite group of Hollywood insiders and a few timely lessons in friendship, but doesn't add up to much fun.

Director Calmatic establishes the stakes but never grounds anything enough to make you believe those stakes, and the characters ring as hollow as the blink-and-you-missed-them celebrity cameos. "House Party" is related to the original in name only, and can't conjure that first film's warmth, spirit or heart.

'House Party'

GRADE: C-

Rated R: for pervasive language, drug use, sexual material and some violence

Running time: 101 minutes

In theaters

