Review: 'Women Talking' fights to find difficult answers

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

In a Mennonite community, a group of women have faced horrific sexual attacks at the hands of their fellow men. Together, they face a difficult decision: stay and fight, or leave.

That discussion — the weighing of the pros and cons on either side of the argument — forms the basis of "Women Talking," the stagey drama in which a handful of powerful actresses, including Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley and Frances McDormand, talk it out. In a pragmatic sense, their arguments are sensible, passionate and well-reasoned. But "Women Talking" is the rare movie that, while not adapted from a stage play, would make a better theater production than it does a film.

Writer-director Sarah Polley, in her first directorial effort in a decade, gathers this group of fine actresses (Judith Ivey, Sheila McCarthy, Michelle McLeod and Kate Hallet are also among them) and sets them in a barn for two days while their characters vent, argue and share the occasional bout of laughter. Their world and everything they've ever known is at stake. Getting up and leaving isn't as easy as it sounds: the women are uneducated, have never seen a map, and know only their faith. How would they start anew? How could they start anew?

"Is forgiveness that's forced upon us true forgiveness?" That's just one of the many questions with which they wrestle, as the sole good guy in the community, played by Ben Whishaw, is asked to keep the official record of their meeting. But the characters are made to feel like talking heads asked to represent various viewpoints and perspectives more than they feel like living, breathing characters. We learn little about their backstories or circumstances, although they certainly come across as overly articulate for a group that has never been formally educated.

Polley, whose frames are drained of their color until mostly grays and blacks remain, flashes only occasionally to outside bits of context, and a mid-film reveal of the story's timestamp feels like an unnecessary gotcha moment. Polley adapted her story from a 2018 novel by Canadian author Miriam Toews, who based her story on a series of real life incidents in Bolivia. The subject matter is powerful, but despite a number of fine performances, "Women Talking" is never quite able to find its voice.

'Women Talking'

GRADE: C+

Rated PG-13: for mature thematic content including sexual assault, bloody images, and some strong language

Running time: 104 minutes

In theaters

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama