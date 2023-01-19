'The Son' review: Family drama overshadowed by 'The Father'

It's not easy to follow in the footsteps of a giant, and "The Son" isn't able to live up to "The Father."

Florian Zeller's 2020 stunner was an engaging puzzle taking place inside the head of a man suffering from dementia. Anthony Hopkins won an Oscar for his portrayal of the elderly man at the center of the film, and Zeller, a playwright and theater director, was immediately pegged as a filmmaker to watch.

"The Son" dampens that enthusiasm. It tells a no less thorny but somewhat obvious tale of family dynamics and difficulties, this time centered on a teenager (Zen McGrath) spiraling after the divorce of his parents (Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern). While it deals with topics such as depression and suicide head on, it handles them in a rather clunky manner, and comes off more like an after school special than a reasoned, serious drama.

Jackman is Peter, a hot-shot New York lawyer who has just had a baby with his second wife, Beth (Vanessa Kirby). But his ex-wife Kate (Dern, underused) is concerned about their teenage son, Nicholas (McGrath), who has been skipping school for weeks. She's worried about what he's capable of, which in this day and age can mean anything from self-harm to perpetrating a mass shooting.

After Peter has a talk with his son, Nicholas comes to live with Peter and Beth in their impressive flat — an adjustment for all parties, but Nicholas takes to it and seems to be on the right track. But when Peter finds out that Nicholas is once again skipping school, he's forced to confront the deeper issues going on with his son, and the fact that they can't be fixed with a Band-Aid and a hug.

Turns out Peter is still dealing with residual issues with his own father, played by Anthony Hopkins (in a role different from "The Father"). Hopkins, also quite effective in the fall drama "Armageddon Time," dines on his small part, communicating in a short scene a lot about Peter, his shortcomings, and the reasons he's trying but is ultimately unable to help his own son out of the jam he's in.

"The Son" is confrontational in the way it deals with depression, not just from one perspective but on all sides, and the ways it affects not just those who are dealing with it but those around them as well. It's disappointing, then, that Zeller — adapting from his own 2018 stage play — builds to such an unwieldy, hard to swallow climax, adding on a trap door ending to boot. It's the type of finish that undoes a lot of the work that came before it, and leaves you questioning what came earlier. It's trades honesty for manipulation, which leaves the audience reeling, but not in a way that's intended.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

'The Son'

GRADE: C

Rated PG-13: for mature thematic content involving suicide, and strong language

Running time: 123 minutes