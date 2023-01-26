Madonna’s much-anticipated biopic reportedly no longer in development

Muri Assunção

New York Daily News

Madonna’s biopic is frozen.

The much-anticipated film about the Queen of Pop — which was set to be directed, produced and co-written by Michigan-born Madonna herself — has been reportedly scrapped.

The unnamed project was officially announced by Universal Pictures in September 2020. It was set to cover Madonna’s “groundbreaking impact as a musician, actress, director, author and entrepreneur who informs every aspect of global culture, transforming our understanding of art, sexuality, feminism and the role of women in entertainment.”

On Tuesday, Variety reported that the film was no longer in development, though the pop superstar still plans on making a film about her life in the future.

Multiple sources told the outlet Madonna is currently focused on her recently announced world tour.

Emmy-winning actress Julia Garner was cast as Madonna after enduring a reportedly “grueling” audition process that involved intense dance training, several callbacks, as well as reading and singing sessions with the singer, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

A long list of talented young actresses — including Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie, Odessa Young and Bebe Rexha — also tried out for the part.

Tony and Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody (“Juno”) was initially attached to the project as a co-writer, alongside Madonna. Erin Cressida Wilson (“The Girl on the Train”) later took a second pass.

Sara Zambreno and Guy Oseary, Madonna’s longtime managers, were set to serve as executive producers.

The “Celebration Tour,” Madonna’s retrospective run will kick off in Vancouver, British Columbia, on July 15, stopping in several North American cities in the U.S. and Canada ― including Detroit ― as well as Europe.

Several dates in New York, London and Paris sold out in minutes, Billboard reported.