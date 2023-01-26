Review: Bill Nighy makes the exquisite 'Living' sing

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

A little movie about big topics, "Living" takes on nothing less than life itself and features a quiet, note perfect performance from Bill Nighy.

Nighy, best known on these shores as the lovable past-his-prime rock star in "Love Actually," gives a nuanced, near whisper of a performance as Rodney Williams, a municipal worker at London's city works department in the 1950s. It's an office where the the size of the paperwork stacked on your desk signifies how hard you're working but where nothing actually ever gets done.

Rodney, known as Mr. Williams to his co-workers, is one of the department heads, and he can stack paper and never actually get anything done with the best of them. He's mastered the art of shelving projects and proposals, shuffling documents between departments with poetic grace. He barely looks up from his desk, and has earned the nickname "Mr. Zombie" from his co-worker Miss Harris ("Sex Education's" Aimee Lou Wood).

Then one day Rodney receives a diagnosis that he only has six to nine months to live, and he starts to come alive. He skips work and spends time with a bohemian type (Tom Burke), and enjoys a night out on the town with Miss Harris. And he decides to actually do something about the proposal for a new city park that has been bouncing between departments for what seems like forever.

"Living," which is based on Akira Kurosawa's "Ikiru," is directed by Oliver Hermanus, who inserts stock footage from 1950s London and stages his credits sequences to give them a vintage look and feel. There's nothing showy about his presentation or Nighy's performance, but the 73-year-old — who was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for the part — lends his Rodney a dignity and a gravitas that suits the role. It's a magnificent, elegant performance. When Nighy sings the Scottish folk song "The Rowan Tree" it stays with you, much in the same way "Living" manages to cut through the noise while barely raising its voice.

'Living'

GRADE: A-

Rated PG-13: for some suggestive material and smoking

Running time: 102 minutes

In theaters