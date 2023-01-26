'You People' squanders comic potential of Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

Imagine the comedic firepower if Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill were really allowed to let it rip.

The two comic actors, each with their own inimitable style, going head to head? The clash would be explosive.

Imagining that scenario is all that can be done following "You People," a "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner"-style rehash which pits the two parties against each other but puts straightjackets on them both. Hill plays a mild-mannered Los Angeles podcaster with hipster tendencies engaged to be married to Murphy's character's daughter, and between them they play out a series of sitcom-light gags. Forget catching fire, it barely produces a spark.

That goes for the couple at the center of the film as well. Hill's Ezra meets Amira (Lauren London) during a botched Uber scenario and they hit it off. But instead of investing in them as characters, the screenplay (by Hill and "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris, who also directs) treats them as stand-ins for their culture clash, as Ezra's liberal Jewish parents (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny) objectify Amira by cluelessly fawning over her while Amira's Muslim parents (played by Murphy and an underused Nia Long) dismiss Ezra as a culture vulture and try to out him.

"You People" shows its hand early and then keeps repeating itself, becoming more cartoonish as it goes on (would Murphy's character really invite himself along to Ezra's bachelor party just to be a hater? Come on). It later cycles through the conventional rom-com motions while only paying lip service to honest racial discussions, using its characters as comic fodder to reinforce preexisting cultural stereotypes. Meanwhile, the transitions between scenes — quick cuts of L.A. scenery — give the movie an amateurish feel that undercuts the entire enterprise.

As for Murphy and Hill, there's still something there, but "You People" only hints at their potential together. Better luck next time, and let's hope that next time is something other than "You People 2."

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

'You People'

GRADE: C

Rated R: for language throughout, some sexual material and drug content

Running time: 119 minutes

On Netflix