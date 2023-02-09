'Magic Mike's Last Dance' stumbles on its road to ecstasy

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

Writer-director Steven Soderbergh has always made sure there's more to his "Magic Mike" movies than just bumping and grinding.

But in his male dancer saga's third — and final? — chapter, Soderbergh veers so far left that he's lost what was fun about the series in the first place.

"Magic Mike's Last Dance" takes the subtext of social inequality and wealth distribution that were the underpinnings of the 2012 original (and, to a lesser extent, 2015's "Magic Mike XXL") and brings them to the forefront, and pairs them with themes of intimacy, consent, female empowerment, class warfare and the very nature of dance. The result, unfortunately, is more than just muddled, it's a snooze. Ginuwine's "Pony" has never sounded quite so dreary.

It sure starts out with a bang, however. Mike (Channing Tatum) is working as a bartender in Miami, following the pandemic crash of his furniture enterprise. At a highfalutin fundraiser, he's recognized by a patron, who tips off party host Maxandra Mendoza (Salma Hayek Pinault) as to Mike's very special set of skills. After everyone leaves the soirée, she orders him to dance for her, offering to pay him $6,000 for the honor.

Mike has left his dancing days behind, he kindly tells her. But something in her body language lets him know she could really use a dance, and after checking the structural integrity of her furniture and rearranging some of the pottery in her living room, he gives her a dance that sends her — and the audience — flying.

The sequence is a jaw-dropper, and it needs to be, since the rest of the film hinges on it and the fire it ignites. After the dance, which ends with Mike spending the night, Maxandra decides to bring Mike with her to London, where she'll pay for him to live with her for a month.

Her plan, which she doesn't let him in on: get Mike to choreograph a modern version of "Isabel Ascendant," the stuffy period romance currently being staged at the family theater owned by her ex-husband, with whom she's embroiled in a bitter divorce. Maybe with Mike's expertise he can take this limp drama and, uhh, add some Awolnation and some shirtless, gyrating dudes to it?

Goofy idea, even goofier premise for a movie. But then Mike, unwillingly at first, goes along with casting and restaging the play, turning it into the hips and abs romp that will give playgoers the same feeling of ecstasy that Maxandra felt from Mike's dance (except not really, because that was private and this is public and theater, but, you know, details.)

"Magic Mike's Last Dance" then transforms into a rather rudimentary "let's put on a show!" narrative, with the various fits and starts along the way that typically greet these kinds of stories. Maxandra's ex-husband adds in some roadblocks, and a drab city worker who dings the theater on a stage height technicality becomes the object of an "Ocean's Eleven"-style scheme to be won over by the splendor of choreographed dance in a public space.

Soderbergh does build to a rather thrilling stage production climax but hardly does enough to justify the road getting there, despite his intentions of making the movie about so much more than just dance. Over the course of three installments he has created a grounded reality where an object of desire is much more than meets the eye. But in this world, the magic is gone.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

GRADE: C

Rated R: for sexual material and language

Running time: 112 minutes

In theaters