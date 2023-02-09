'Your Place or Mine' keeps Witherspoon, Kutcher apart

Adam Graham

In the semi-charmed romantic comedy "Your Place or Mine," Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher play the kind of rom-com couple that doesn't realize they're a rom-com couple until that magic moment when the light bulb suddenly goes off over their heads.

The heavy lifting part is they do this all while separated by 2,800 miles, as the pair spends about 96% of the film's running time a full country apart from each other. Is the will for them to be together great enough to sustain such geographic boundaries and narrative hurdles?

Eh, not really. But there is an easygoing, breezy affability to the two leads that at least puts them in their comfort zones.

Witherspoon plays Debbie, a control freak single mother living in Los Angeles, raising her middle school-aged son Jack (Wesley Kimmel). Kutcher is Peter, a finance bro in New York whose luxe apartment comes complete with an obscenely picturesque view of the Manhattan Bridge.

They hooked up 20 years ago but didn't hit it off romantically, although they've been best friends ever since. They're the kind of best friends who talk every day and "know everything about each other," to the point where it's like hey guys, are you sure you shouldn't just be together?

The pair swaps houses for a week, because Debbie has a college course to take in New York and Jack agrees to watch her son for her in LA. Some shenanigans ensue — Debbie meets a sexy book publisher (Jesse Williams) and Jack gets a crash course in responsibility and child-rearing — while the inevitable bubbles to the surface: Debs and Jack should be together.

But should they? Questions about who they are and where they're at in life are trumped by the simple human desire to see two stars mashed together. They're Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, so of course they must end up with one another.

"Your Place or Mine" exists in a bubbly rom-com fantasy world where everyone has their one character quirk — Jack listens to The Cars, so he only listens to The Cars — and side characters exist to only serve the lead characters' quest for resolution. Here, Zoë Chao plays one of Jack's exes who suddenly gloms onto Debbie and seems to serve no other purpose in life than to suddenly be by her side 24/7.

Aline Brosh McKenna makes her feature directorial debut, after two decades of writing big screen comedies (she wrote the scripts for "The Devil Wears Prada," "27 Dresses" and others). She gets game performances from Witherspoon and Kutcher, both gliding through the material, coasting on their rom-com pasts (although for a large part of the runtime, Kutcher is inside a sudden-single-parent-figuring-things-out movie).

The two stars are good enough where you'd like to see them together more, but "Your Place or Mine" subverts expectations by keeping them apart. Ultimately the tease is bigger than the payoff.

'Your Place or Mine'

GRADE: C

Rated PG-13: for suggestive material and brief strong language

Running time: 111 minutes

On Netflix

