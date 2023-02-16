Review: Car ride leads to poignant romance in 'Of an Age'

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

An intense 24-hour love affair is recounted in the sobering, passionate "Of an Age," from writer-director Goran Stolevski.

Stolevski made his feature film debut with last year's oddball horror tale "You Won't Be Alone," and here he completely switches gears to tell the story of Kol (Elias Anton), a Serbian immigrant living in Australia, who falls for Adam (Thom Green), the older brother of his flaky ballroom dance partner Ebony (Hattie Hook).

Ebony wakes up one morning on the beach in Melbourne with no idea where she is. Which is all well and good, but it's the day of her and Kol's dance final, and there's no way they're now going to make it to the auditorium in time.

This is 1999, so Ebony has no phone and no location services, but she makes her way to a payphone and calls Kol and tells him he has to come find her and pick her up. Panicked, Kol rounds up Adam, and the pair goes to find her in Adam's station wagon. Along the way, they share a long conversation about music, the upcoming Y2K catastrophe, Jorge Luis Borges, their hopes and dreams, and Kol finds himself enamored with Adam and his experienced, worldly ways.

They eventually find Ebony, and more importantly they're able to connect later that night and act on their mutual affection for one another. But it doesn't last long, as Adam is off to South America to continue his graduate studies the very next day.

Cut to 2010, and Kol and Adam run into each other at the airport, both back in town for Ebony's wedding. Kol is more mature and more graceful than he was in his gawky teenage years — his physical transformation, and the way he carries himself differently in the two time periods, is thoroughly impressive — and he hopes to rekindle things with Adam, but fate may have different plans in store.

The magic of "Of an Age" reveals itself in the natural rhythms of Stolevski's storytelling, and the unhurried nature of his script. The car trip to pick up Ebony feels like it's happening in real time, and he gives the two characters time to stretch out, talk and get to know each other, and time for the audience to get to know them as well. A fussier film would break after four minutes or add in a traffic accident to ratchet up the dramatic stakes, but Stolevski lets his characters be in the moment, which is why we become attached to them emotionally.

Anton, a relative newcomer, is a commanding presence; at times he's shy and inward, at others he's as suave as Austin Butler. "Of an Age" is his showcase, and he gives the brokenhearted tale a lasting resonance.

'Of an Age'

GRADE: B+

Rated R: for language throughout, sexual content and some drug use

Running time: 99 minutes

In theaters

