Review: 'Cocaine Bear' isn't smart dumb, it's just plain dumb

With "Cocaine Bear," the joke is the title, and if you've heard the title, you've already received everything "Cocaine Bear" has to offer.

"Cocaine Bear," haha, ha. Like "Snakes on a Plane" or "Sharknado" before it, its selling point is its obviousness, its dumbness, the on-the-noseness of it all. And like those other movies, it's a joke the internet took and made its own, squeezing every bit of life out of it before the property itself even arrived. The actual experience of watching "Cocaine Bear" is like showing up to a party where everyone has already left and moved on to the next spot. Last one out turn off the lights.

Outside of its the title is the premise conceit, this cringe horror comedy is never quite sure what it wants to be. Is it a feature-length meme? A cautionary tale? An excuse to get some jokes off? That last one seems closest to what "Cocaine Bear" is, a loose assemblage of scenes centered around the premise, seemingly reverse engineered off of its title. But even calling it a movie seems too generous, an insult to actual movies with things like characters, storylines and themes.

It's 1985 in the Chatahoochie National Forest, in northern Georgia just below the Tennessee state line, and a drug runner's stash has ended up in the woods after a freak accident involving an airplane and an unopened parachute. (The opening sequence that depicts the incident is set to Jefferson Starship's "Jane," where Eric Clapton's "Cocaine" may have more appropriately set the tone.) This sets off a mad dash to find the missing supply.

Among the human actors who recite lines of dialogue — referring to them as characters seems like a stretch — there's a mom (Keri Russell) looking for her daughter and her friend (Brooklynn Prince and Christian Convery) in the woods. There's a park ranger (Margo Martindale) and a group of meddling ne'er-do-wells (Aaron Holliday, J.B. Moore and Leo Hanna) who roam the forest causing trouble. There's a drug runner (the late Ray Liotta, in one of his final screen performances and to whose memory the film is dedicated) and his underlings (Alden Ehrenreich, who plays his son, and O'Shea Jackson Jr.) who are looking to recover the bounty of lost cocaine. Jesse Tyler Ferguson shows up looking like Tom DeLonge in Blink-182's "First Date" video. And there's a cop (Isiah Whitlock Jr.) on the trail of the lost coke who, like the others, ends up running afoul with the titular Cocaine Bear, who has already gotten ahold of the missing coke.

So the bear does what a bear high on cocaine would do: he talks really fast, annoys all his friends and listens to a bunch of Steely Dan. Scratch that: he goes on a rampage, but it's unclear how we're supposed to feel about the bear or its actions. Do we have sympathy for her (the Cocaine Bear is a she), because of the way man has interfered with nature's order? Is she a moralistic figure, exacting revenge on those who have wronged her? Or are we supposed to think all of this is hilarious, because, you know, "Cocaine Bear!"

Whatever the case may be, the bear (who never gets a name, so we'll just keep calling her Cocaine Bear) doles out some grisly kills that up the gore factor. Limbs are torn off, faces are shredded, that kind of thing. But with no connection to those who are being mauled and no reason to care, they're nothing more than gross-outs, cheap gags in a clunky thrill ride that's breaking down in front of your eyes.

Jimmy Warden's screenplay is verrrrrry loosely based on a true story — yes, a bear died in 1985 after ingesting copious amounts of cocaine that were dropped from an airplane; no, there's no evidence of it going on a murder spree — and director Elizabeth Banks ("Pitch Perfect 2," the 2019 "Charlie's Angels") can't find a consistent or steady tone for the material. What we're left with is a joke, a single joke. And the longer it goes on, the more it seems like that joke is on the paying audience.

