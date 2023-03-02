Review: 'Creed III' goes down for the count

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

Michael B. Jordan fully takes the reins of the "Creed" franchise with "Creed III," but the boxing drama feels more like an undercard fight than a main event.

Jordan's Creed is given a more than worthy opponent in Damian "Dame" Anderson, who is played by the disarmingly menacing Jonathan Majors in his second major villain role in a month, following his big screen introduction as Marvel baddie Kang the Conqueror in February's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania." The clash between the friends turned foes is certainly marquee-worthy, but everything about their showdown is rushed, which takes away from the Big Fight Feel of their confrontation. "Creed III" is the rare two-hour movie that would have benefitted from another 20 minutes of concentrated storytelling, to help build to a better, more fulfilling payoff.

Jordan, who also makes his directorial debut, is back as Adonis Creed, now-retired champion and son of Apollo Creed. "Creed III" is the first movie in the "Creed" series with no involvement from Sylvester Stallone, whose "Rocky" franchise "Creed" is spun from.

And no offense to Sly, but "Creed III" doesn't need Rocky Balboa. The torch has already been passed and the series has evolved to the point where Rocky would be a distraction, wedged into an already busy storyline. Creed is living his own life and one imagines Rocky is off living his, probably signing autographs at trading card shows around the greater Philadelphia area when he's not practicing his right hand jabs against sides of beef inside an ice locker.

"Creed III" starts with a flashback. A younger Creed (played by Alex Henderson) carries the gear for young boxing prodigy Dame Anderson (Spence Moore II). Dame is the prospect, the chosen one, and Creed is his biggest fan and hype man. The two are thick as thieves, close because of their time together in a group home. But when Creed gets in a dustup outside a convenience store one night, it's Anderson who takes the fall for him, and is sent off to prison for his troubles. Behind bars, he writes letters to Creed, but never hears back from his friend.

Years later, Creed has conquered the boxing world, and Anderson is just getting out from behind bars. Leaning against Creed's SUV in a gym parking lot one day, Creed doesn't even recognize his childhood pal. But Anderson hasn't forgotten. He wants to get back to where he was, and figures he's owed for lost time.

Anderson muscles Creed, who despite his retirement still has enormous sway in the boxing world, for a title fight. Creed pulls a few strings and makes the match happen. Anderson gets a surprise victory over the champ, but he's not finished. He wants Creed, and it's not business, it's personal.

We know from the outset we're heading toward the showdown between Creed and Anderson; the "Creed" films, like the "Rocky" movies before them, are booked like fight cards, from the top down. But "Creed III" takes that inevitability for granted, and doesn't do the legwork to get the crowd involved or sell the fight like a promoter would to his audience.

Yes we get an extended training montage, featuring various feats of strength (pulling a private jet down a runway! Running on the beach while strapped to a parachute!) that are the cornerstone of any good "Rocky" movie or "Rocky" adjacent property. (You ever just watch the training sequences in "Rocky IV?" They're amazing.)

But the psychological aspects of the fight are glossed over, as are fans' and the public's feelings about the fight, as are the logistics of the fight itself: we don't even hear the bout is going to take place at Dodger Stadium until it's fight night and we see a boxing ring positioned in the center of the ballpark. (At this point they're calling the fight "The Battle for Los Angeles," which also seems worthy of more than a passing mention.)

"Creed III" is written by Keenan Coogler ("Space Jam: A New Legacy") and Zach Baylin ("King Richard"), and they're less interested in the lead up than they are getting to the fight itself. And Jordan takes a few big swings as a director in that climactic bout, using special effects to drop out the audience and place viewers inside the psychological realm of the two fighters, but to only so-so effect: instead of a coming off as a visual representation of their headspace, it looks like the two men are fighting inside the prison level of a boxing video game.

Since Creed and Anderson are the show, the other players — Tessa Thompson as Creed's wife Bianca, Mila Davis-Kent as their daughter Amara, Wood Harris as trainer Tony and Phylicia Rashad as Creed's mother — are squeezed to the edges, and a side plot with Amara goes oddly unresolved. Even the boxing action feels muffled, and the final moments leave questions of where this series is headed.

Majors, for his part, again shows he's a star, but his livewire energy isn't quite bottled like the lightning that it is. Anderson is a compelling character and there's lots to dig into in his relationship with Creed, more than is covered here. Let's just say he deserves another shot, and it's nothing a little hype and a good promoter can't fix.

Like any good title fight, "Creed III" needs a rematch.

'Creed III'

GRADE: C

Rated PG-13: for intense sports action, violence and some strong language

Running time: 117 minutes

In theaters