Review: 'Scream VI' more filler than killer

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

In "Scream VI," the house of mirrors that is the "Scream" series catches a glimpse of its own reflection and stops briefly to ponder itself, before meekly shrugging its shoulders and going about its day.

You can't go out there and kill it every time. Some days aren't going to be as good as others, not every day is going to be a banner one. And so it goes for "Scream VI," which looks and moves like a "Scream" movie, but lacks any kind of feel — for its characters, for its setting, for its audience. It's a "Scream" movie going through the "Scream" movie motions, hoping no one will notice that this time around, its heart isn't really in it.

There are grisly kills, sure. There are phone calls, legacy characters (welcome back Hayden Panettiere's Kirby, a holdover from 2011's Michigan-filmed "Scream 4"), horror movie references and a plethora of Ghostface masks. It's a "Scream" movie, alright. But the human element is missing, and there's no soul at the center of the movie. Plug a bunch of "Scream"-related keywords into ChatGPT and "Scream VI" is what gets spit out.

The "Scream" franchise came back to life, like a horror movie villain with one last gasp of air left in their lungs, with 2022's "Scream," a fresh reboot of the series that featured a new cast of characters as well as a handful of legacy castmembers. In the convoluted language of today's blockbuster industrial complex, it was technically a re-quel, and it pumped some blood back into the veins of the dormant franchise.

"Scream VI" directly follows "Scream" (not to be confused with the original "Scream," which was released one score and seven years ago) and focuses on the Carpenter sisters, Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara (Jenna Ortega, whose stock has risen significantly in the time elapsed between "Screams"). To get away from the most recent round of Woodsboro murders they've uprooted to New York, the role of which is here played by Montreal, which looks nothing like New York.

New city means new characters, and new characters means new suspects. Suspects in what, you ask? Why the murders, of course! There's a new killer on the loose, because without a killer the "Scream" movies would just be a horror movie film class. (This is still that, though: watch for the quickie nod to 1989's "Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan," another successful-horror-franchise-goes-to-New-York-and-New-York-is-played-chiefly-by-a-Canadian-city movie.)

In the "Scream" movies, every character is a suspect, and no characters are dead unless you see a toe tag on them and/or their funeral. (Even then, you can never be sure.) But screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick overestimate the audience's interest in red herrings, fake-outs and the killer's ultimate reveal. Look, does it even matter at this point who's behind the mask? Is there any satisfaction whatsoever in the explanation of the killer's convoluted motives? By the time we get to whodunnit, "Scream VI" makes such a mockery of the process that the whole revelation — which unfolds in some sort of abandoned theater that has been turned into a "Scream" movie museum — plays out as a ponderous bore.

Even the things you ostensibly want and expect from a "Scream" movie — which is maybe just the things that made 1996's "Scream" great, and probably could have been left right there — are feeling pretty moldy. There's a mid-film soliloquy from Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), inheritor of Jamie Kennedy's character's film-geek crown, about the rules of franchise fare, which seems remarkably similar to discussions of horror tropes in previous films, but there's only so many fresh ways this specific conversation can be spun.

There are a few updates on outdated language — Liana Liberato's character Quinn self-identifies as "sex positive," correcting someone who calls her a pejorative term — and there's a sweet side romance between Tara and Chad (Mason Gooding, son of actor Cuba Gooding Jr.). But any momentum created by the film's electrifying opening sequence ("Scream" movies can still land those beginnings) is gone by the film's midway point, and returning director pair Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (they made 2019's comic-thriller "Ready or Not," as well as the savvier 2022 "Scream") ride the film to its close on two flat tires.

It took this long to get to Neve Campbell, who is not around in this chapter, and is frankly not missed. Torches have been passed, etc. But her absence and the celestial tease of her probable, eventual return gives the franchise enough juice to see another day. Because these days, there's gotta be a sequel, and another one after that, and another one after that. Those are the rules, and "Scream VI" is happy to follow them, rather than making up any new ones of its own.

'Scream VI'

GRADE: C

Rated R: for strong bloody violence and language throughout, and brief drug use

Running time: 122 minutes

In theaters

