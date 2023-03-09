Review: 'Champions' has the makings of a winner, but can't execute

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

A simple, feel good sports story with a gooey center, "Champions" should be easy lay up on an open court. Instead it's like successfully executing a 2-3 zone defense against a team of deadeye longball shooters.

Lost? Well, "Champions" is a bit lost, too. It's shaggy around the edges and never quite takes full advantage of the formula it's co-opting. It's the kind of movie you want to root for more than you end up actually rooting for it.

Woody Harrelson plays Marcus Markovich, a down-on-his-luck basketball coach in the backwater of professional basketball's developmental system, coaching a J-League squad in Des Moines, Iowa. (There is no J-League, there is a G-League, but "Champions" has a markedly odd relationship with the NBA and reality.)

After getting popped on a DUI charge, Marcus is sentenced to community service, where he is asked to coach a team of intellectually disabled ball players on their way to the Special Olympics. The warm hugs are practically baked into the script.

But those hugs have to be earned. Marcus is at first dubious of his assignment, off-handedly using the R-word to describe his players. This comes with the territory. But beat by predictable beat, the group grows on him, and ostensibly on the audience as well.

That group includes "Showtime" (Bradley Edens), who insists on shooting the ball backwards and has never even come close to making a basket; Marlon (Casey Metcalfe), a trivia savant and multi-linguist who wears a padded helmet on his hand and thick glasses over his eyes; and firecracker Consentino (scene stealer Madison Tevlin), who does and says whatever's on her mind and isn't afraid to put Coach in his place.

Johnny (Kevin Iannucci), who has Down syndrome (he introduces himself as "your homie with an extra chromie") and works at a local animal shelter, gets the most screen time, but that's mainly because he has a sister ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's" Kaitlin Olson) whom Marcus hooks up with in the film's opening scene. Olson, for her part, owns her sharp comic timing and runs laps around Harrelson, who is lackadaisical even by his own standards.

Plot-wise, "Champions" is a straight shot down the cliché highway with no unexpected detours along the way. (It's adapted from the 2018 Spanish film "Campeones.") You know right where this thing is headed, drawing as it does from misfit sports movies like "The Bad News Bears" and "A League of Their Own," and outsider mentor movies like "School of Rock." But it never quite lands or delivers the big feels you might expect.

Director Bobby Farrelly, he of the Farrelly Brothers (big brother Peter won the Oscar for "Green Book") has a history of casting differently abled actors in his films and creating inclusive environments, and "Champions" is his biggest achievement yet in that arena.

Yet his gross-out instincts get the best of him — a vomit gag is particularly unnecessary and lands all wrong — as he fumbles with finding the right tone. Or even the right focus: Harrelson's redemption arc, however unearned, is the center of the story, even though the team and its dynamics make for more interesting subject matter.

The film does make good use of its snowy, desolate locale — that's Winnipeg playing the role of Des Moines, and later itself — which makes it feel like even more of an underdog story, even if this underdog underwhelms. "Champions" has its heart in the right place but never quite finds its sweet spot on the court.

'Champions'

GRADE: C

Rated PG-13: for strong language and crude/sexual references

Running time: 123 minutes

In theaters